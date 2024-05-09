MUMBAI, India, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced the expansion of its Global Solutions Centers of Excellence with the opening of three new campus locations in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Gurugram. A fourth location will be opened in Hyderabad in October. This significant investment reaffirms Omnicom's commitment to expanding its presence in India's fast-growing economy, tapping into its diverse talent, and continuing to drive innovation and enhance client services across the company.

Designed to accommodate Omnicom's expanding footprint and global client solutions capabilities, these centers of excellence will house a diverse talent pool of over 5,500 colleagues. The newly built, state-of-the-art offices will provide best-in-class collaborative environments for Omnicom's talent in India. Through their expertise in media, data and analytics, creative, digital commerce, marketing technology, and AI, Omnicom's Global Solutions Centers will support our agencies around the world, driving more value and efficiencies for our clients.

"India is a country of creativity and technology with diverse, dynamic and talented people," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. "Our India operations are helping us transform from within, improving our client offerings and providing operating efficiencies. We are rapidly scaling and will continue to increase the number of colleagues in Omnicom's Global Solutions Centers over the next few years, making them a key component of Omnicom's growth."

