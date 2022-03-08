Omnicom : Celebrates International Women's Day 2022

In honor of International Women's Day (IWD), Omnicom agencies and employees around the world will gather to recognize and celebrate the progress being made towards a more gender-equal world.

This year's theme, "Break the Bias ", acknowledges both the deliberate and unconscious bias that makes it difficult for women to move ahead. It marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. At Omnicom, we seek to break the bias beyond IWD by empowering women year-round and recognizing the richness and intersectionality within this community.

Below are highlights of initiatives happening across the Omnicom network.

Omniwomen

Omniwomen, Omnicom's employee resource group dedicated to increasing the influence and number of women leaders throughout the Omnicom network, will host programming throughout the month of March to bring together its members who identify as women and their allies in an open and supportive environment for observance and learning.

On March 8 at 11am EST, Omniwomen Global will invite guest speaker, Indra K. Nooyi, former CEO and chairman of PepsiCo, to unveil her newly launched book: "My Life in Full: Work, Family and Our Future". During this session, Indra will dissect the events that shaped her life, provide insight into how she became the first woman of color and immigrant to run a Fortune 50 company, and surface the difficulties that came with managing a demanding job while growing a family. You can find detailed information about the event and how to register here.

Omniwomen Chapter Highlights:

Join Omniwomen San Francisco on March 8, from 4-5:30pm PST, for a fascinating panel led by five talented women from different agencies, in different stages of life. The panel will explore experiences and contrasting perspectives when navigating work/life balance as well as how to approach key career decisions. Click here to join the event.

In celebration of IWD, Omniwomen Australia will host a panel discussion featuring leaders across the Clemenger Group and centered around this year's global theme #BreakTheBias. Omniwomen Australia will challenge the prominent gender themes including the domestic load, shared parenting and equity entitlements.

Omnicom Agency Highlights

On March 1, adam&eveDDB launched the third annual edition of #SheTakesOver, a month-long industry-wide initiative celebrating and elevating women and non-binary people in creative production. The initiative enlists talent and companies from around the world to use their social channels as a platform to champion women and harness the power of storytelling. To follow highlights, visit the she.takes.over Instagram page.

On March 7, Siegel+Gale's CMO Margaret Molloy welcomed six top, global CMOs to a panel conversation on their personal journeys and the massive role brands and marketing can play as we #BreakTheBias and strive for equity. Speakers included Lorraine Barber-Miller, Chief Marketing & E-Commerce Officer, Philips; Christine Anderson, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of External Relations, Blackstone; Maya Watson, Global Head of Marketing, Clubhouse; and more.

In celebration of Women's History Month, RAPP will be hosting a series of fireside chats. These chats will invite women to a safe space to discuss how to take control and build their careers, all while navigating the complexity of motherhood.

During the month of March, Credera will host a Micro-Advocacy series, inviting speakers to offer advice, knowledge and tips around the importance of advocating for yourself between your personal and professional life.

Visit Omnicom's Women's History Month Reimagined page for more programming, resources and initiatives.