Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Omnicom Group., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMC   US6819191064

OMNICOM GROUP., INC.

(OMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Omnicom : Celebrates International Women's Day 2022

03/08/2022 | 11:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In honor of International Women's Day (IWD), Omnicom agencies and employees around the world will gather to recognize and celebrate the progress being made towards a more gender-equal world.

This year's theme, "Break the Bias ", acknowledges both the deliberate and unconscious bias that makes it difficult for women to move ahead. It marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. At Omnicom, we seek to break the bias beyond IWD by empowering women year-round and recognizing the richness and intersectionality within this community.

Below are highlights of initiatives happening across the Omnicom network. If you have any questions about a particular Omnicom event or inquiries on how to get involved, please reach out to Amanda Granath at [email protected].

Omniwomen

Omniwomen, Omnicom's employee resource group dedicated to increasing the influence and number of women leaders throughout the Omnicom network, will host programming throughout the month of March to bring together its members who identify as women and their allies in an open and supportive environment for observance and learning.

On March 8 at 11am EST, Omniwomen Global will invite guest speaker, Indra K. Nooyi, former CEO and chairman of PepsiCo, to unveil her newly launched book: "My Life in Full: Work, Family and Our Future". During this session, Indra will dissect the events that shaped her life, provide insight into how she became the first woman of color and immigrant to run a Fortune 50 company, and surface the difficulties that came with managing a demanding job while growing a family. You can find detailed information about the event and how to register here.

Omniwomen Chapter Highlights:

  • Join Omniwomen San Francisco on March 8, from 4-5:30pm PST, for a fascinating panel led by five talented women from different agencies, in different stages of life. The panel will explore experiences and contrasting perspectives when navigating work/life balance as well as how to approach key career decisions. Click here to join the event.
  • In celebration of IWD, Omniwomen Australia will host a panel discussion featuring leaders across the Clemenger Group and centered around this year's global theme #BreakTheBias. Omniwomen Australia will challenge the prominent gender themes including the domestic load, shared parenting and equity entitlements.

Omnicom Agency Highlights

  • On March 1, adam&eveDDB launched the third annual edition of #SheTakesOver, a month-long industry-wide initiative celebrating and elevating women and non-binary people in creative production. The initiative enlists talent and companies from around the world to use their social channels as a platform to champion women and harness the power of storytelling. To follow highlights, visit the she.takes.over Instagram page.
  • On March 7, Siegel+Gale's CMO Margaret Molloy welcomed six top, global CMOs to a panel conversation on their personal journeys and the massive role brands and marketing can play as we #BreakTheBias and strive for equity. Speakers included Lorraine Barber-Miller, Chief Marketing & E-Commerce Officer, Philips; Christine Anderson, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of External Relations, Blackstone; Maya Watson, Global Head of Marketing, Clubhouse; and more.
  • In celebration of Women's History Month, RAPP will be hosting a series of fireside chats. These chats will invite women to a safe space to discuss how to take control and build their careers, all while navigating the complexity of motherhood.
  • During the month of March, Credera will host a Micro-Advocacy series, inviting speakers to offer advice, knowledge and tips around the importance of advocating for yourself between your personal and professional life.

Visit Omnicom's Women's History Month Reimagined page for more programming, resources and initiatives.

Disclaimer

Omnicom Group Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 16:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OMNICOM GROUP., INC.
11:03aOMNICOM : Celebrates International Women's Day 2022
PU
03/03Omnicom To Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
PR
03/02Omnicom Group Acquires TA Digital for Undisclosed Sum
MT
03/02Omnicom Acquires TA Digital to Expand Global Digital Transformation Capabilities
PR
03/02Omnicom Group Inc. acquired TA Digital.
CI
02/28DDB North America Doubles-Down on Innovation and Experience Capabilities with Three Key..
PR
02/28maslansky + partners Hires Jaime Hodges, PhD, as Senior Vice President, Head of Quantit..
PR
02/22OMNICOM : Appoints Patricia Salas Pineda and Mark D. Gerstein to Board of Directors - Form..
PU
02/22OMNICOM GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
02/22Omnicom Group Appoints Patricia Salas Pineda and Mark D. Gerstein to Board of Directors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMNICOM GROUP., INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 462 M - -
Net income 2022 1 370 M - -
Net Debt 2022 81,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 15 695 M 15 695 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 71 700
Free-Float -
Chart OMNICOM GROUP., INC.
Duration : Period :
Omnicom Group., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMNICOM GROUP., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 75,10 $
Average target price 93,80 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John D. Wren Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daryl D. Simm President & Chief Operating Officer
Philip J. Angelastro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leonard S. Coleman Lead Independent Director
Linda Johnson Rice Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.8.82%15 695
WPP PLC-17.91%13 695
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-16.52%13 604
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-14.02%12 686
CYBERAGENT, INC.-29.00%5 949
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC-25.73%4 605