Omnicom : Down Arrow Payments to Trade Associations
March 29, 2024 at 09:22 am EDT
Share
2023 Payments to U.S. Trade Associations - Omnicom and its Agencies
(annual dues above $50,000)
Trade Association
2023 Payment
Percentage of dues reported by the trade association as being used for lobbying expenditures
Resulting payment amount allocable to lobbying expenditures
American Advertising Federation
$357,500
5.2%
$18,590.00
Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing
$140,000
0.0%
$0.00
Association of National Advertisers
$59,650
7.0%
$4,175.50
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Omnicom Group Inc. published this content on
28 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
29 March 2024 13:21:01 UTC.
Omnicom Group, Inc. is a holding company organized around 7 areas of activity:
- advertising services (53.7% of revenues). In addition, the group offers media consulting services and is developing an advertising space purchasing business;
- public relations services (10.7%);
- digital marketing, direct marketing and digital transformation services (10%);
- advertising and communication services for the health and pharmaceutical sectors (9.4%);
- field marketing services and development of merchandising solutions (6%);
- commercial marketing and brand strategy consulting services (5.8%);
- experiential marketing services (4.4%).
Net sales break down by market between pharmaceutical and healthcare (15%), food and beverage (14%), technology (11%), automotive (10%), consumer goods (8%), financial services (7%), travel and entertainment (7%), retail (7%), telecommunications (5%) and other (16%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (54.2%), Europe (29%), Asia/Pacific (12.1%), Latin America (2.6%), Middle East and Africa (2.1%).