2023 Payments to U.S. Trade Associations - Omnicom and its Agencies

(annual dues above $50,000)

Trade Association

2023 Payment

Percentage of dues reported by the trade association as being used for lobbying expenditures

Resulting payment amount allocable to lobbying expenditures

American Advertising Federation

$357,500

5.2%

$18,590.00

Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing

$140,000

0.0%

$0.00

Association of National Advertisers

$59,650

7.0%

$4,175.50

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Omnicom Group Inc. published this content on 28 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 13:21:01 UTC.