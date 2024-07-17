Omnicom: EPS up 5% in Q2

July 17, 2024 at 04:55 am EDT Share

On Tuesday evening, Omnicom reported adjusted EPS up 4.8% to $1.95 for the second quarter of 2024, despite an adjusted EBITA margin down 0.2 points to 15.3%, on revenues up 6.8% to $3.85 billion.



The communications group points out that this increase in revenues is based on organic growth of 5.2%, driven by advertising-media (+7.8%) and experiential (+17.6%) activities, to which the effects of acquisitions have been added.



"With the rapid adoption of generative AI, creativity and talent matter more than ever in dealing with the breadth and complexity of consumers", emphasizes Chairman and CEO John Wren.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.