Omnicom: EPS up 5% in Q2
The communications group points out that this increase in revenues is based on organic growth of 5.2%, driven by advertising-media (+7.8%) and experiential (+17.6%) activities, to which the effects of acquisitions have been added.
"With the rapid adoption of generative AI, creativity and talent matter more than ever in dealing with the breadth and complexity of consumers", emphasizes Chairman and CEO John Wren.
