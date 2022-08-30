Omnicom : ESG Report

Letter from Our Chairman and CEO

I'll remember 2021 as the year we adapted to new ways of living and working and, as a result, forging a new path forward. One thing that didn't change during this transformational time was Omnicom's relentless commitment to creating a positive and lasting impact on the world. If anything, the commitment only grew stronger.

The resilience our people exhibited in the face of the continued challenges of COVID-19, and more recently, by the senseless war in Ukraine, has been extraordinary, These and other experiences we've shared over the past year and into 2022 remind us how closely we're all connected and what we can accomplish when we all work together.

Omnicom's exceptional and diverse teams delivered amazing results in support of our clients in 2021. At the same time, our colleagues around the globe made time to contribute to their communities in many meaningful ways. This report documents our efforts to further develop a dynamic and diverse workforce, support our communities, manage our environmental footprint and ensure strong governance.

In 2021, our work in diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) continued to be guided by OPEN 2.0, which we launched in July 2020. Anchored by four key tenets - culture, collaboration, clients and community - this action plan is helping us achieve our goal of systemic equity throughout Omnicom. One of our immediate priorities in 2021 was to expand and empower our OPEN Leadership Team, which has grown to nearly 40 leaders who are helping to oversee and advance DE&I efforts at every level of our organization.

Additionally, we introduced four new global OPEN Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) last year to join our existing ERGs, Omniwomen and OPEN Pride. They are OPEN DisAbility, Black Together, Asian Leaders Circle and AcentO for our LatinX community. You can find more details on our DE&I efforts on Pages 10-20 and in our inaugural 2021 DE&I Reportpublished earlier this year.

Also in 2021, we expanded on our existing Health and Welfare benefits that are responsive to our LGBTQIA+ community. These and other internal efforts helped us achieve a perfect score for the sixth consecutive year on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, which designated us as a 2022 "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality." Also, Forbes included us on its 2021 list of "Best Employers for Diversity." While I applaud these achievements, we still have work to do to realize our goal of systemic equity across Omnicom.