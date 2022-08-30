Log in
Omnicom : ESG Report

08/30/2022 | 10:50am EDT
2021 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

RESPONSIBLY RELENTLESS:

Progress at Scale

In 2021, as the news spotlight moved on and conversations shifted, our commitments did not. Powered by more than 70,000 of the industry's most innovative, collaborative and diverse talent, we remained steadfast in doing the hard work it takes to deliver real change and make a difference where it counts - for our people and for the world we all inhabit.

2

Table of Contents

Letter From Our Chairman and CEO

04

About Omnicom Group

06

People

10

Community

25

Environment

38

Governance

49

About This Report

52

UN Global Compact Communication

54

on Progress

Reporting Index

56

3

Letter from Our Chairman and CEO

I'll remember 2021 as the year we adapted to new ways of living and working and, as a result, forging a new path forward. One thing that didn't change during this transformational time was Omnicom's relentless commitment to creating a positive and lasting impact on the world. If anything, the commitment only grew stronger.

The resilience our people exhibited in the face of the continued challenges of COVID-19, and more recently, by the senseless war in Ukraine, has been extraordinary, These and other experiences we've shared over the past year and into 2022 remind us how closely we're all connected and what we can accomplish when we all work together.

Omnicom's exceptional and diverse teams delivered amazing results in support of our clients in 2021. At the same time, our colleagues around the globe made time to contribute to their communities in many meaningful ways. This report documents our efforts to further develop a dynamic and diverse workforce, support our communities, manage our environmental footprint and ensure strong governance.

In 2021, our work in diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) continued to be guided by OPEN 2.0, which we launched in July 2020. Anchored by four key tenets - culture, collaboration, clients and community - this action plan is helping us achieve our goal of systemic equity throughout Omnicom. One of our immediate priorities in 2021 was to expand and empower our OPEN Leadership Team, which has grown to nearly 40 leaders who are helping to oversee and advance DE&I efforts at every level of our organization.

Additionally, we introduced four new global OPEN Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) last year to join our existing ERGs, Omniwomen and OPEN Pride. They are OPEN DisAbility, Black Together, Asian Leaders Circle and AcentO for our LatinX community. You can find more details on our DE&I efforts on Pages 10-20 and in our inaugural 2021 DE&I Reportpublished earlier this year.

Also in 2021, we expanded on our existing Health and Welfare benefits that are responsive to our LGBTQIA+ community. These and other internal efforts helped us achieve a perfect score for the sixth consecutive year on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, which designated us as a 2022 "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality." Also, Forbes included us on its 2021 list of "Best Employers for Diversity." While I applaud these achievements, we still have work to do to realize our goal of systemic equity across Omnicom.

4

As part of our commitment to our global communities, we joined the United Nations Global Compact in 2016, and we remain steadfast in supporting and protecting internationally proclaimed human rights and eliminating discrimination with respect to employment. We're also committed to supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals through volunteering and engagement with local communities. This year, that includes the substantial time and resources our agencies are devoting to provide humanitarian assistance to our Ukrainian colleagues.

Our focus on environmental sustainability has manifested in measurable goals and policies, as well as established partnerships that will help reduce our carbon footprint. We've joined the Science Based Targets initiative, which publicly audits companies on their emissions reduction efforts to ensure adherence. And as a founding member of #ChangeTheBrief Alliance, we're actively working to harness our advertising power and influence to promote sustainable consumer choices and behaviors. Across our operations, we're constantly exploring innovative ways to lessen our impact on the environment.

To strengthen our oversight of, and transparency on, environmental, social and governance matters in 2021, we have added disclosures specific to our industry to this year's report from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Other governance-related improvements made in 2021 include the launch of global, mandatory unconscious bias training, which joins existing mandatory business ethics, security awareness and cybersecurity training for all Omnicom colleagues.

I'm honored and privileged to share this report on our corporate responsibility activities and progress. In the following pages, you'll read about our efforts to be responsibly relentless and live out our pledge to our employees, customers, shareholders and communities. On behalf of everyone at Omnicom, thank you for supporting our efforts.

John D. Wren

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Omnicom Group Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 14:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
