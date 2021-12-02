Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Omnicom Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMC   US6819191064

OMNICOM GROUP INC.

(OMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend

12/02/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) declared a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on January 11, 2022 to Omnicom Group common shareholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2021.

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-group-inc-declares-dividend-301436733.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about OMNICOM GROUP INC.
05:38pOmnicom Group Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.70 a Share, Payable Jan. 11 to Shareho..
MT
05:34pOmnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend
PR
10:22aOmnicom's Credera Launches Atlanta Office to Serve Southeast Region
PR
11/23Omnicom Unit Buys BrightGen for Undisclosed Sum
MT
11/23Omnicom's Credera Acquires BrightGen to Expand Digital Transformation Capability & Mark..
PR
11/22OMNICOM GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fina..
AQ
11/18Omnicom Public Relations Group Appoints Kiersten Zweibaum as Global Chief Growth and Ma..
PR
11/18FleishmanHillard Expands Guardforce AI Account Remit
PR
11/17Omnicom Group Unit Prices 325 Million Pound Sterling Offering of 2.25% Senior Notes Due..
MT
11/17Omnicom Prices £325 Million Senior Notes Offering
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMNICOM GROUP INC.
More recommendations