  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Omnicom Group., Inc.
  News
  Summary
    OMC   US6819191064

OMNICOM GROUP., INC.

(OMC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-16 pm EST
93.20 USD   -0.03%
05:24pOmnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend
PR
02/14Insider Sell: Omnicom Group
MT
02/14FleishmanHillard Promotes Courtney Quaye to General Manager of its Chicago Office
PR
Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend

02/16/2023 | 05:24pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) declared a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 6, 2023 to Omnicom Group common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2023.

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.


