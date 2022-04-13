Log in
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.

(OMC)
04/12Omnicom Group Unit Launches Marketplace for Point-of-Purchase Screens
MT
04/11Omnicom Group Signs Agreement With Firework to Deliver Livestream Shopping Solutions
MT
03/29Sparks & honey Welcomes New Advisory Board Members, Experts In Corporate Purpose, Youth Culture and DE&I
AQ
Omnicom Group Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/13/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) will publish its first quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 after the New York Stock Exchange closes. The company will also host a conference call to review the financial results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 starting at 4:30 p.m. EDT.  Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing 844-291-6362 (domestic) or 234-720-6995 (international), along with access code 1468163. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on our website at investor.omnicomgroup.com.  

About Omnicom Group Inc.  

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news. 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-group-schedules-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301525185.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
