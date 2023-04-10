Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Omnicom Group., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMC   US6819191064

OMNICOM GROUP., INC.

(OMC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-10 pm EDT
93.21 USD   +0.17%
05:58pOmnicom Group Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
04/05Disruption co. TBWA appoints Chief Product Officer to deliver innovative product-driven approach to the total brand experience
PR
04/04Omnicom Group Unit Acquires Sports Creative Agency Dark Horses
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Omnicom Group Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/10/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) will publish its first quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 after the New York Stock Exchange close of trading. The company will also host a conference call to review the financial results on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.  Participants may listen to the conference call by dialing 844-291-6362 (domestic) or 234-720-6995 (international), along with access code 1468163. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on our website at investor.omnicomgroup.com

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-group-schedules-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301793659.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about OMNICOM GROUP., INC.
05:58pOmnicom Group Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
04/05Disruption co. TBWA appoints Chief Product Officer to deliver innovative product-driven..
PR
04/04Omnicom Group Unit Acquires Sports Creative Agency Dark Horses
MT
04/04Omnicom's TBWA acquires leading UK sports creative agency, Dark Horses - further enhanc..
PR
03/30North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen -2-
DJ
03/29Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Omnicom Group to Neutral From Underperform, Price Target is ..
MT
03/29Directionless
MS
03/29Analyst recommendations: Deere & Co, Hershey, Marathon Petroleum..
MS
03/28FleishmanHillard Appoints Tim O'Keeffe Global Managing Director of Technology, as Krist..
PR
03/23John Chevedden Submits a Shareholder Proposal to Omnicom Group
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMNICOM GROUP., INC.
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer