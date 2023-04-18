Omnicom : Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Broad-basedgrowth across disciplines and geographies
On track to achieve full-year expectation of 3% -5% organic revenue growth
Business update
Strategic net reduction of square footage in our office real estate portfolio
Leading Generative AI partnership with Microsoft for integration of latest OpenAI GPT models within Omni, our data and insights platform across all Omnicom disciplines
Income
13.5% Non-GAAP adjusted operating income margin
33.7% year-over-year growth in Diluted EPS, 12.2% year-over year growth in Non-GAAP adjusted Diluted EPS
Capital allocation
$280 million net share repurchases in the first quarter of 2023
44.8% Return on Equity and 24.1% Return on Invested Capital for the 12 months ended March 31, 2023
Income Statement Summary - Adjusted
Three Months Ended March 31
Reported
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Reported
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Adjusted
Adjusted
2023
Adjustments(a)
2022
Adjustments(b)
2023
2022
Revenue
$
3,443.3
$
-
$
3,443.3
$
3,410.3
$
-
$
3,410.3
Operating Expenses
3,096.8
(119.2)
2,977.6
3,057.3
(113.4)
2,943.9
Operating Income
346.5
119.2
465.7
353.0
113.4
466.4
Net Interest Expense
19.3
-
19.3
42.8
-
42.8
Income Tax Expense
83.4
28.2
111.6
115.5
(4.8)
110.7
Income from Equity Method Investments
0.1
-
0.1
(0.1)
-
(0.1)
Net Income Attributed to Noncontrolling Interests
16.4
-
16.4
20.8
-
20.8
Net Income - Omnicom Group Inc.(a)(b)
$
227.5
$
91.0
$
318.5
$
173.8
$
118.2
$
292.0
Diluted Shares
204.5
-
204.5
209.8
-
209.8
Net Income per Share - Diluted (a)(b)
$
1.11
$
0.45
$
1.56
$
0.83
$
0.56
$
1.39
Note: In millions except per share amounts. See Non-GAAP reconciliations on page 18 and 19. Effective with the First quarter 2023 reporting, Operating Profit has been renamed Operating Income.
First quarter 2023 operating expenses include $119.2 million ($91.0 million after tax), related to real estate repositioning costs, which reduced diluted net income per share - Omnicom Group Inc. by $0.45.
First quarter 2022 operating expenses include $113.4 million ($118.2 million after tax), related to the change arising from the effects of the war in Ukraine, which reduced diluted net income per share - Omnicom Group Inc. by $0.56.
Revenue Change
First Quarter
$
% ∆
Prior Period Revenue
$
3,410.3
Foreign exchange rate impact(a)
(110.0)
(3.2)%
Acquisition revenue, net of disposition revenue(b)
(35.7)
(1.0)%
Organic growth(c)
178.7
5.2 %
Current Period Revenue
$
3,443.3
1.0 %
Note: In millions
Foreign exchange rate impact: calculated by translating the current period's local currency revenue using the prior period average exchange rates to derive current period constant currency revenue. The foreign exchange rate impact is the difference between the current period revenue in U.S. Dollars and the current period constant currency revenue.
Acquisition revenue, net of disposition revenue: Acquisition revenue is calculated as if the acquisition occurred twelve months prior to the acquisition date by aggregating the comparable prior period revenue of acquisitions through the acquisition date. As a result, acquisition revenue excludes the positive or negative difference between our current period revenue subsequent to the acquisition date and the comparable prior period revenue and the positive or negative growth after the acquisition date is attributed to organic growth. Disposition revenue is calculated as if the disposition occurred twelve months prior to the disposition date by aggregating the comparable prior period revenue of disposals through the disposition date. The acquisition revenue and disposition revenue amounts are netted in the presentation above.
Organic growth: calculated by subtracting the foreign exchange rate impact, and the acquisition revenue, net of disposition revenue components from total revenue growth.
Revenue by Discipline
First Quarter
% Organic
Revenue
% of Rev
% Growth
Growth(a)
Advertising & Media
$
1,776.5
51.6 %
0.4 %
5.1 %
Precision Marketing
360.0
10.5 %
6.1 %
7.0 %
Commerce & Brand
209.6
6.1 %
(0.9)%
3.3 %
Consulting
Experiential
147.8
4.3 %
5.8 %
8.4 %
Execution & Support
255.5
7.4 %
(7.8)%
3.6 %
Public Relations
375.5
10.9 %
3.6 %
5.8 %
Healthcare
318.4
9.2 %
2.6 %
4.8 %
Total
$
3,443.3
100.0 %
1.0 %
5.2 %
Note: In millions
Effective January 1, 2023, we realigned the classification of certain services primarily within our Commerce & Brand Consulting, Execution & Support, and Experiential disciplines.
"Organic Growth" reflects the year-over-year increase in revenue from the prior period, excluding the foreign exchange rate impact and acquisition revenue, net of disposition revenue as defined on page 4.
