    OMC   US6819191064

OMNICOM GROUP., INC.

(OMC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-18 pm EDT
96.14 USD   +0.45%
04:53pOmnicom : Q1 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
04:21pOmnicom Group Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Advance
MT
04:10pEarnings Flash (OMC) OMNICOM GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue $3.44B, vs. Street Est of $3.38B
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Omnicom : Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

04/18/2023 | 04:53pm EDT
2023 First Quarter

April 18, 2023

First Quarter Highlights

Revenue

  • 5.2% organic revenue growth
  • Broad-basedgrowth across disciplines and geographies
  • On track to achieve full-year expectation of 3% -5% organic revenue growth

Business update

  • Strategic net reduction of square footage in our office real estate portfolio
  • Leading Generative AI partnership with Microsoft for integration of latest OpenAI GPT models within Omni, our data and insights platform across all Omnicom disciplines

Income

  • 13.5% Non-GAAP adjusted operating income margin
  • 33.7% year-over-year growth in Diluted EPS, 12.2% year-over year growth in Non-GAAP adjusted Diluted EPS

Capital allocation

  • $280 million net share repurchases in the first quarter of 2023
  • 44.8% Return on Equity and 24.1% Return on Invested Capital for the 12 months ended March 31, 2023

2

Income Statement Summary - Adjusted

Three Months Ended March 31

Reported

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

Reported

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjusted

Adjusted

2023

Adjustments(a)

2022

Adjustments(b)

2023

2022

Revenue

$

3,443.3

$

-

$

3,443.3

$

3,410.3

$

-

$

3,410.3

Operating Expenses

3,096.8

(119.2)

2,977.6

3,057.3

(113.4)

2,943.9

Operating Income

346.5

119.2

465.7

353.0

113.4

466.4

Net Interest Expense

19.3

-

19.3

42.8

-

42.8

Income Tax Expense

83.4

28.2

111.6

115.5

(4.8)

110.7

Income from Equity Method Investments

0.1

-

0.1

(0.1)

-

(0.1)

Net Income Attributed to Noncontrolling Interests

16.4

-

16.4

20.8

-

20.8

Net Income - Omnicom Group Inc.(a)(b)

$

227.5

$

91.0

$

318.5

$

173.8

$

118.2

$

292.0

Diluted Shares

204.5

-

204.5

209.8

-

209.8

Net Income per Share - Diluted (a)(b)

$

1.11

$

0.45

$

1.56

$

0.83

$

0.56

$

1.39

Note: In millions except per share amounts. See Non-GAAP reconciliations on page 18 and 19. Effective with the First quarter 2023 reporting, Operating Profit has been renamed Operating Income.

  1. First quarter 2023 operating expenses include $119.2 million ($91.0 million after tax), related to real estate repositioning costs, which reduced diluted net income per share - Omnicom Group Inc. by $0.45.
  2. First quarter 2022 operating expenses include $113.4 million ($118.2 million after tax), related to the change arising from the effects of the war in Ukraine, which reduced diluted net income per share - Omnicom Group Inc. by $0.56.

3

Revenue Change

First Quarter

$

% ∆

Prior Period Revenue

$

3,410.3

Foreign exchange rate impact(a)

(110.0)

(3.2)%

Acquisition revenue, net of disposition revenue(b)

(35.7)

(1.0)%

Organic growth(c)

178.7

5.2 %

Current Period Revenue

$

3,443.3

1.0 %

Note: In millions

  1. Foreign exchange rate impact: calculated by translating the current period's local currency revenue using the prior period average exchange rates to derive current period constant currency revenue. The foreign exchange rate impact is the difference between the current period revenue in U.S. Dollars and the current period constant currency revenue.
  2. Acquisition revenue, net of disposition revenue: Acquisition revenue is calculated as if the acquisition occurred twelve months prior to the acquisition date by aggregating the comparable prior period revenue of acquisitions through the acquisition date. As a result, acquisition revenue excludes the positive or negative difference between our current period revenue subsequent to the acquisition date and the comparable prior period revenue and the positive or negative growth after the acquisition date is attributed to organic growth. Disposition revenue is calculated as if the disposition occurred twelve months prior to the disposition date by aggregating the comparable prior period revenue of disposals through the disposition date. The acquisition revenue and disposition revenue amounts are netted in the presentation above.
  3. Organic growth: calculated by subtracting the foreign exchange rate impact, and the acquisition revenue, net of disposition revenue components from total revenue growth.

4

Revenue by Discipline

First Quarter

% Organic

Revenue

% of Rev

% Growth

Growth(a)

Advertising & Media

$

1,776.5

51.6 %

0.4 %

5.1 %

Precision Marketing

360.0

10.5 %

6.1 %

7.0 %

Commerce & Brand

209.6

6.1 %

(0.9)%

3.3 %

Consulting

Experiential

147.8

4.3 %

5.8 %

8.4 %

Execution & Support

255.5

7.4 %

(7.8)%

3.6 %

Public Relations

375.5

10.9 %

3.6 %

5.8 %

Healthcare

318.4

9.2 %

2.6 %

4.8 %

Total

$

3,443.3

100.0 %

1.0 %

5.2 %

Note: In millions

Effective January 1, 2023, we realigned the classification of certain services primarily within our Commerce & Brand Consulting, Execution & Support, and Experiential disciplines.

  1. "Organic Growth" reflects the year-over-year increase in revenue from the prior period, excluding the foreign exchange rate impact and acquisition revenue, net of disposition revenue as defined on page 4.

5

Disclaimer

Omnicom Group Inc. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 20:52:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 774 M - -
Net income 2023 1 454 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 635 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 3,10%
Capitalization 19 277 M 19 277 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 74 200
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart OMNICOM GROUP., INC.
Duration : Period :
Omnicom Group., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMNICOM GROUP., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 95,71 $
Average target price 96,91 $
Spread / Average Target 1,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John D. Wren Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daryl D. Simm President & Chief Operating Officer
Philip J. Angelastro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leonard S. Coleman Lead Independent Director
Linda Johnson Rice Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.17.33%19 277
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA26.73%20 499
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.151.07%16 450
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.14.29%14 713
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.20%13 371
WPP PLC17.04%12 685
