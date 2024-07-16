2024 Second Quarter

July 16, 2024

Highlights

Revenue

  • 5.2% organic revenue growth in Q2 2024, 4.6% YTD, solidly within annual expectation of 4.0%-5.0%
  • Advertising & Media strong at +7.8%
  • +2.6% benefit from net acquisitions & dispositions

Business update

    • Strategic initiatives underway in 2024 include agency and market consolidation, unified production, scaled content solutions, expanding GenAI deployments, and growing e- commerce offerings
    • Strong net new business wins and pipeline expected to contribute to future growth
  2. See Non-GAAP reconciliations on pages 18 - 21.

Income

  • Q2 2024 reported operating income $510.3 million, 13.2% margin. Non-GAAP adjusted
    EBITA $589.6 million, increase of 5.5% from prior year and a 15.3% margin(i)
  • Q2 2024 reported diluted EPS of $1.65.
    Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $1.95, +4.8% from prior year(i)

Capital allocation

  • $249.8 million in share repurchases YTD
  • $278.9 million in dividends paid YTD
  • 42.5% Return on Equity and 20.4% Return on Invested Capital for the 12 months ended June 30, 2024

2

Income Statement Summary

Second Quarter

2024

2023

Revenue

$

3,853.8

$

3,609.9

Operating Expenses (a)

3,343.5

3,059.2

Operating Income

510.3

550.7

Net Interest Expense

41.7

27.4

Income Tax Expense(b)

123.7

141.2

Income from Equity Method Investments

3.3

1.1

Net Income Attributed to Noncontrolling Interests

20.1

16.9

Net Income - Omnicom Group Inc.(a)(b)

$

328.1

$

366.3

Diluted Shares

198.5

201.6

Net Income per Share - Diluted(a)(b)

$

1.65

$

1.82

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per Share - Diluted(a)(b)(5)

$

1.95

$

1.86

Dividends Declared Per Common Share

$

0.70

$

0.70

In millions except per share amounts. See Notes on page 14 and non-GAAP reconciliations on pages 18 - 21.

Year to Date

2024 2023

$

7,484.3

$

7,053.2

6,495.1

6,156.0

989.2

897.2

68.5

46.7

239.7

224.6

4.2

1.2

38.5

33.3

$

646.7

$

593.8

199.3

203.1

$

3.24

$

2.92

$

3.62

$

3.47

$

1.40

$

1.40

3

Revenue Change

Second Quarter

$% ∆

Prior Period Revenue

$

3,609.9

Foreign exchange rate impact(1)

(37.4)

(1.0)%

Acquisition revenue, net of disposition revenue(2)

93.0

2.6 %

Organic growth(3)

188.3

5.2 %

Current Period Revenue

$

3,853.8

6.8 %

Year to Date

$% ∆

  • 7,053.2

(40.1) (0.6)%

146.02.1 %

325.24.6 %

$

7,484.3

6.1 %

In millions. See Definition (1) through (3) on page 14.

4

Revenue by Discipline

Second Quarter

%

% Organic

Revenue

% of Rev

Growth

Growth(3)

Advertising & Media

$

2,046.8

53.1 %

7.1 %

7.8 %

Precision Marketing

438.8

11.4 %

18.9 %

1.4 %

Public Relations

418.2

10.8 %

6.3 %

0.9 %

Healthcare

353.1

9.2 %

1.1 %

2.0 %

Branding & Retail Commerce

199.3

5.2 %

(5.3)%

(3.8)%

Experiential

186.1

4.8 %

13.2 %

17.6 %

Execution & Support

211.5

5.5 %

- %

1.2 %

Total

$

3,853.8

100.0 %

6.8 %

5.2 %

Year to Date

%

% Organic

Revenue

% of Rev

Growth

Growth(3)

Advertising & Media

$

3,953.6

52.8 %

7.2 %

7.4 %

Precision Marketing

877.0

11.7 %

20.3 %

2.9 %

Public Relations

808.5

10.8 %

5.1 %

(0.1)%

Healthcare

676.7

9.1 %

1.3 %

2.0 %

Branding & Retail Commerce

399.5

5.3 %

(4.9)%

(3.8)%

Experiential

346.0

4.6 %

10.8 %

13.7 %

Execution & Support

423.0

5.7 %

(9.4)%

(1.8)%

Total

$

7,484.3

100.0 %

6.1 %

4.6 %

In millions. See Definition (3) on page 14. Precision Marketing discipline includes Flywheel Digital.

5

Revenue by Region

Second Quarter

% Organic

Revenue

% of Rev

% Growth

Growth(3)

United States

$

2,033.4

52.8 %

9.9 %

6.3 %

Other North America

115.0

3.0 %

(10.3)%

(8.3)%

United Kingdom

423.6

11.0 %

10.0 %

6.9 %

Euro Markets & Other

678.3

17.6 %

2.7 %

4.5 %

Europe

Asia Pacific

431.5

11.2 %

(1.6)%

(0.1)%

Latin America

106.4

2.7 %

25.8 %

24.5 %

Middle East & Africa

65.6

1.7 %

4.8 %

8.0 %

Total

$

3,853.8

100.0 %

6.8 %

5.2 %

Year to Date

% Organic

Revenue

% of Rev

% Growth

Growth(3)

United States

$

3,959.3

52.9 %

8.1 %

5.3 %

Other North America

230.0

3.1 %

(5.3)%

(3.8)%

United Kingdom

826.8

11.1 %

9.3 %

5.1 %

Euro Markets & Other

1,280.9

17.1 %

3.2 %

4.0 %

Europe

Asia Pacific

839.2

11.2 %

(0.6)%

1.4 %

Latin America

202.9

2.7 %

27.9 %

23.5 %

Middle East & Africa

145.2

1.9 %

(1.6)%

1.0 %

Total

$

7,484.3

100.0 %

6.1 %

4.6 %

In millions. See Definition (3) on page 14.

6

Revenue by Industry Sector

Second Quarter

2024

2023

Pharma & Health

17%

17%

Food and Beverage

15%

15%

Auto

11%

12%

Consumer Products

11%

8%

Technology

7%

8%

Financial Services

7%

7%

Travel & Entertainment

7%

7%

Retail

7%

7%

Government

4%

4%

Telecommunications

3%

4%

Services

3%

3%

Oil, Gas & Utilities

2%

2%

Not-for-Profit

1%

1%

Education

1%

1%

Other

4%

4%

Total

100%

100%

Note: Prior year period amounts conform to the current period presentation.

Year to Date

2024

2023

16%

17%

16%

15%

11%

12%

10%

8%

7%

8%

7%

7%

7%

7%

6%

6%

4%

4%

3%

4%

3%

3%

2%

2%

1%

1%

1%

1%

6%

5%

100%

100%

7

Operating Expense Detail

Second Quarter

2024

% of Rev

2023

% of Rev

Revenue

$

3,853.8

$

3,609.9

Operating expenses:

Salary and related costs

1,836.9

47.7 %

1,772.0

49.1 %

Third-party service costs(c)

811.1

21.0 %

715.8

19.8 %

Third-party incidental costs(d)

152.1

3.9 %

130.0

3.6 %

Total salary and service costs

2,800.1

2,617.8

Occupancy and other costs

314.2

8.2 %

297.7

8.2 %

Real estate and other repositioning costs(a)

57.8

1.5 %

72.3

2.0 %

Gain on disposition of subsidiary(a)

-

- %

(78.8)

(2.2)%

Cost of services

3,172.1

2,909.0

Selling, general and administrative expenses

111.0

2.9 %

99.1

2.7 %

Depreciation and amortization

60.4

1.6 %

51.1

1.4 %

Total operating expenses

3,343.5

86.8 %

3,059.2

84.7 %

Operating Income(a)

$

510.3

$

550.7

Year to Date

2024

% of Rev

2023

% of Rev

$

7,484.3

$

7,053.2

3,684.2

49.2 %

3,550.0

50.3 %

1,509.3

20.2 %

1,355.1

19.2 %

299.2

4.0 %

255.6

3.6 %

5,492.7

5,160.7

628.3

8.4 %

589.3

8.4 %

57.8

0.8 %

191.5

2.7 %

-

- %

(78.8)

(1.1)%

6,178.8

5,862.7

196.3

2.6 %

188.3

2.7 %

120.0

1.6 %

105.0

1.5 %

6,495.1

86.8 %

6,156.0

87.3 %

$

989.2

$

897.2

In millions. See Notes on page 14.

8

Income Statement Summary - Non-GAAP Adjusted

Second Quarter

Non-

Non-

Non-

Non-

Reported

GAAP

GAAP

Reported

GAAP

GAAP

2024

Adjs.

Adj. 2024

2023

Adjs.

Adj. 2023

Revenue

$3,853.8

$-

$3,853.8

$3,609.9

$-

$3,609.9

Operating Expenses:

Real estate and other repositioning costs(a)

57.8

(57.8)

-

72.3

(72.3)

-

Gain on disposition of subsidiary(a)

-

-

-

(78.8)

78.8

-

Operating Expenses(a)

3,343.5

(57.8)

3,285.7

3,059.2

6.5

3,065.7

Operating Income(a)

510.3

57.8

568.1

550.7

(6.5)

544.2

Operating Income Margin %

13.2 %

14.7 %

15.3 %

15.1 %

Net Interest Expense

41.7

27.4

Income Tax Expense(b)

123.7

141.2

Income Tax Rate

26.4 %

27.0 %

Income from Equity Method Investments

3.3

1.1

Net Income Attributed to Noncontrolling Interests

20.1

16.9

Net Income - Omnicom Group Inc.(a)(b)

$ 328.1

$ 366.3

Net Income per Share - Diluted(a)(b)

$

1.65

$

1.82

Non-GAAP Measures:

EBITA(5)

$ 531.8

$57.8

$ 589.6

$ 565.4

$(6.5)

$ 558.9

EBITA Margin %

13.8 %

15.3 %

15.7 %

15.5 %

Reported Net Income per Share - Diluted(a)(b)

$

1.65

$

1.82

After-tax amortization per diluted share(5)

$

0.08

$

0.05

Real estate and other repositioning costs (after-tax) per diluted share(a)(b)

$

0.22

$

0.27

Gain on disposition of subsidiary (after-tax) per diluted share(a)(b)

$

-

$ (0.28)

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per Share - Diluted(5)

$

1.95

$

1.86

In millions except per share amounts. See Notes on page 14 and Non-GAAP reconciliations on pages 18 - 21.

9

Income Statement Summary - Non-GAAP Adjusted

Year to Date

Non-

Non-

Non-

Non-

Reported

GAAP

GAAP

Reported

GAAP

GAAP

2024

Adjs.

Adj. 2024

2023

Adjs.

Adj. 2023

Revenue

$7,484.3

$-

$7,484.3

$7,053.2

$-

$7,053.2

Operating Expenses:

Real estate and other repositioning costs(a)

57.8

(57.8)

-

191.5

(191.5)

-

Gain on disposition of subsidiary(a)

-

-

-

(78.8)

78.8

-

Operating Expenses(a)

6,495.1

(57.8)

6,437.3

6,156.0

(112.7)

6,043.3

Operating Income(a)

989.2

57.8

1,047.0

897.2

112.7

1,009.9

Operating Income Margin %

13.2 %

14.0 %

12.7 %

14.3 %

Net Interest Expense

68.5

46.7

Income Tax Expense(b)

239.7

224.6

Income Tax Rate

26.0 %

26.4 %

Income from Equity Method Investments

4.2

1.2

Net Income Attributed to Noncontrolling Interests

38.5

33.3

Net Income - Omnicom Group Inc.(a)(b)

$ 646.7

$ 593.8

Net Income per Share - Diluted(a)(b)

$

3.24

$

2.92

Non-GAAP Measures:

EBITA(5)

$1,032.2

$57.8

$1,090.0

$ 926.7

$112.7

$1,039.4

EBITA Margin %

13.8 %

14.6 %

13.1 %

14.7 %

Reported Net Income per Share - Diluted(a)(b)

$

3.24

$

2.92

After-tax amortization per diluted share(5)

$

0.16

$

0.11

Real estate and other repositioning costs (after-tax) per diluted share(a)(b)

$

0.22

$

0.72

Gain on disposition of subsidiary (after-tax) per diluted share(a)(b)

$

-

$ (0.28)

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per Share - Diluted(5)

$

3.62

$

3.47

In millions except per share amounts. See Notes on page 14 and Non-GAAP reconciliations on pages 18 - 21.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Omnicom Group Inc. published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 20:27:04 UTC.