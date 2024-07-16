Omnicom Group, Inc. is a holding company organized around 7 areas of activity: - advertising services (53.7% of revenues). In addition, the group offers media consulting services and is developing an advertising space purchasing business; - public relations services (10.7%); - digital marketing, direct marketing and digital transformation services (10%); - advertising and communication services for the health and pharmaceutical sectors (9.4%); - field marketing services and development of merchandising solutions (6%); - commercial marketing and brand strategy consulting services (5.8%); - experiential marketing services (4.4%). Net sales break down by market between pharmaceutical and healthcare (15%), food and beverage (14%), technology (11%), automotive (10%), consumer goods (8%), financial services (7%), travel and entertainment (7%), retail (7%), telecommunications (5%) and other (16%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (54.2%), Europe (29%), Asia/Pacific (12.1%), Latin America (2.6%), Middle East and Africa (2.1%).

