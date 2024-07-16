2024 Second Quarter
July 16, 2024
Highlights
Revenue
- 5.2% organic revenue growth in Q2 2024, 4.6% YTD, solidly within annual expectation of 4.0%-5.0%
- Advertising & Media strong at +7.8%
- +2.6% benefit from net acquisitions & dispositions
Business update
- Strategic initiatives underway in 2024 include agency and market consolidation, unified production, scaled content solutions, expanding GenAI deployments, and growing e- commerce offerings
- Strong net new business wins and pipeline expected to contribute to future growth
Income
-
Q2 2024 reported operating income $510.3 million, 13.2% margin. Non-GAAP adjusted
EBITA $589.6 million, increase of 5.5% from prior year and a 15.3% margin(i)
-
Q2 2024 reported diluted EPS of $1.65.
Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $1.95, +4.8% from prior year(i)
Capital allocation
- $249.8 million in share repurchases YTD
- $278.9 million in dividends paid YTD
- 42.5% Return on Equity and 20.4% Return on Invested Capital for the 12 months ended June 30, 2024
Income Statement Summary
Second Quarter
2024
2023
Revenue
$
3,853.8
$
3,609.9
Operating Expenses (a)
3,343.5
3,059.2
Operating Income
510.3
550.7
Net Interest Expense
41.7
27.4
Income Tax Expense(b)
123.7
141.2
Income from Equity Method Investments
3.3
1.1
Net Income Attributed to Noncontrolling Interests
20.1
16.9
Net Income - Omnicom Group Inc.(a)(b)
$
328.1
$
366.3
Diluted Shares
198.5
201.6
Net Income per Share - Diluted(a)(b)
$
1.65
$
1.82
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per Share - Diluted(a)(b)(5)
$
1.95
$
1.86
Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.70
$
0.70
In millions except per share amounts. See Notes on page 14 and non-GAAP reconciliations on pages 18 - 21.
Year to Date
2024 2023
$
7,484.3
$
7,053.2
6,495.1
6,156.0
989.2
897.2
68.5
46.7
239.7
224.6
4.2
1.2
38.5
33.3
$
646.7
$
593.8
199.3
203.1
$
3.24
$
2.92
$
3.62
$
3.47
$
1.40
$
1.40
Revenue Change
Second Quarter
$% ∆
Prior Period Revenue
$
3,609.9
Foreign exchange rate impact(1)
(37.4)
(1.0)%
Acquisition revenue, net of disposition revenue(2)
93.0
2.6 %
Organic growth(3)
188.3
5.2 %
Current Period Revenue
$
3,853.8
6.8 %
Year to Date
$% ∆
- 7,053.2
(40.1) (0.6)%
146.02.1 %
325.24.6 %
$
7,484.3
6.1 %
In millions. See Definition (1) through (3) on page 14.
Revenue by Discipline
Second Quarter
%
% Organic
Revenue
% of Rev
Growth
Growth(3)
Advertising & Media
$
2,046.8
53.1 %
7.1 %
7.8 %
Precision Marketing
438.8
11.4 %
18.9 %
1.4 %
Public Relations
418.2
10.8 %
6.3 %
0.9 %
Healthcare
353.1
9.2 %
1.1 %
2.0 %
Branding & Retail Commerce
199.3
5.2 %
(5.3)%
(3.8)%
Experiential
186.1
4.8 %
13.2 %
17.6 %
Execution & Support
211.5
5.5 %
- %
1.2 %
Total
$
3,853.8
100.0 %
6.8 %
5.2 %
Year to Date
%
% Organic
Revenue
% of Rev
Growth
Growth(3)
Advertising & Media
$
3,953.6
52.8 %
7.2 %
7.4 %
Precision Marketing
877.0
11.7 %
20.3 %
2.9 %
Public Relations
808.5
10.8 %
5.1 %
(0.1)%
Healthcare
676.7
9.1 %
1.3 %
2.0 %
Branding & Retail Commerce
399.5
5.3 %
(4.9)%
(3.8)%
Experiential
346.0
4.6 %
10.8 %
13.7 %
Execution & Support
423.0
5.7 %
(9.4)%
(1.8)%
Total
$
7,484.3
100.0 %
6.1 %
4.6 %
In millions. See Definition (3) on page 14. Precision Marketing discipline includes Flywheel Digital.
Revenue by Region
Second Quarter
% Organic
Revenue
% of Rev
% Growth
Growth(3)
United States
$
2,033.4
52.8 %
9.9 %
6.3 %
Other North America
115.0
3.0 %
(10.3)%
(8.3)%
United Kingdom
423.6
11.0 %
10.0 %
6.9 %
Euro Markets & Other
678.3
17.6 %
2.7 %
4.5 %
Europe
Asia Pacific
431.5
11.2 %
(1.6)%
(0.1)%
Latin America
106.4
2.7 %
25.8 %
24.5 %
Middle East & Africa
65.6
1.7 %
4.8 %
8.0 %
Total
$
3,853.8
100.0 %
6.8 %
5.2 %
Year to Date
% Organic
Revenue
% of Rev
% Growth
Growth(3)
United States
$
3,959.3
52.9 %
8.1 %
5.3 %
Other North America
230.0
3.1 %
(5.3)%
(3.8)%
United Kingdom
826.8
11.1 %
9.3 %
5.1 %
Euro Markets & Other
1,280.9
17.1 %
3.2 %
4.0 %
Europe
Asia Pacific
839.2
11.2 %
(0.6)%
1.4 %
Latin America
202.9
2.7 %
27.9 %
23.5 %
Middle East & Africa
145.2
1.9 %
(1.6)%
1.0 %
Total
$
7,484.3
100.0 %
6.1 %
4.6 %
In millions. See Definition (3) on page 14.
Revenue by Industry Sector
Second Quarter
2024
2023
Pharma & Health
17%
17%
Food and Beverage
15%
15%
Auto
11%
12%
Consumer Products
11%
8%
Technology
7%
8%
Financial Services
7%
7%
Travel & Entertainment
7%
7%
Retail
7%
7%
Government
4%
4%
Telecommunications
3%
4%
Services
3%
3%
Oil, Gas & Utilities
2%
2%
Not-for-Profit
1%
1%
Education
1%
1%
Other
4%
4%
Total
100%
100%
Note: Prior year period amounts conform to the current period presentation.
Year to Date
2024
2023
16%
17%
16%
15%
11%
12%
10%
8%
7%
8%
7%
7%
7%
7%
6%
6%
4%
4%
3%
4%
3%
3%
2%
2%
1%
1%
1%
1%
6%
5%
100%
100%
Operating Expense Detail
Second Quarter
2024
% of Rev
2023
% of Rev
Revenue
$
3,853.8
$
3,609.9
Operating expenses:
Salary and related costs
1,836.9
47.7 %
1,772.0
49.1 %
Third-party service costs(c)
811.1
21.0 %
715.8
19.8 %
Third-party incidental costs(d)
152.1
3.9 %
130.0
3.6 %
Total salary and service costs
2,800.1
2,617.8
Occupancy and other costs
314.2
8.2 %
297.7
8.2 %
Real estate and other repositioning costs(a)
57.8
1.5 %
72.3
2.0 %
Gain on disposition of subsidiary(a)
-
- %
(78.8)
(2.2)%
Cost of services
3,172.1
2,909.0
Selling, general and administrative expenses
111.0
2.9 %
99.1
2.7 %
Depreciation and amortization
60.4
1.6 %
51.1
1.4 %
Total operating expenses
3,343.5
86.8 %
3,059.2
84.7 %
Operating Income(a)
$
510.3
$
550.7
Year to Date
2024
% of Rev
2023
% of Rev
$
7,484.3
$
7,053.2
3,684.2
49.2 %
3,550.0
50.3 %
1,509.3
20.2 %
1,355.1
19.2 %
299.2
4.0 %
255.6
3.6 %
5,492.7
5,160.7
628.3
8.4 %
589.3
8.4 %
57.8
0.8 %
191.5
2.7 %
-
- %
(78.8)
(1.1)%
6,178.8
5,862.7
196.3
2.6 %
188.3
2.7 %
120.0
1.6 %
105.0
1.5 %
6,495.1
86.8 %
6,156.0
87.3 %
$
989.2
$
897.2
In millions. See Notes on page 14.
Income Statement Summary - Non-GAAP Adjusted
Second Quarter
Non-
Non-
Non-
Non-
Reported
GAAP
GAAP
Reported
GAAP
GAAP
2024
Adjs.
Adj. 2024
2023
Adjs.
Adj. 2023
Revenue
$3,853.8
$-
$3,853.8
$3,609.9
$-
$3,609.9
Operating Expenses:
Real estate and other repositioning costs(a)
57.8
(57.8)
-
72.3
(72.3)
-
Gain on disposition of subsidiary(a)
-
-
-
(78.8)
78.8
-
Operating Expenses(a)
3,343.5
(57.8)
3,285.7
3,059.2
6.5
3,065.7
Operating Income(a)
510.3
57.8
568.1
550.7
(6.5)
544.2
Operating Income Margin %
13.2 %
14.7 %
15.3 %
15.1 %
Net Interest Expense
41.7
27.4
Income Tax Expense(b)
123.7
141.2
Income Tax Rate
26.4 %
27.0 %
Income from Equity Method Investments
3.3
1.1
Net Income Attributed to Noncontrolling Interests
20.1
16.9
Net Income - Omnicom Group Inc.(a)(b)
$ 328.1
$ 366.3
Net Income per Share - Diluted(a)(b)
$
1.65
$
1.82
Non-GAAP Measures:
EBITA(5)
$ 531.8
$57.8
$ 589.6
$ 565.4
$(6.5)
$ 558.9
EBITA Margin %
13.8 %
15.3 %
15.7 %
15.5 %
Reported Net Income per Share - Diluted(a)(b)
$
1.65
$
1.82
After-tax amortization per diluted share(5)
$
0.08
$
0.05
Real estate and other repositioning costs (after-tax) per diluted share(a)(b)
$
0.22
$
0.27
Gain on disposition of subsidiary (after-tax) per diluted share(a)(b)
$
-
$ (0.28)
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per Share - Diluted(5)
$
1.95
$
1.86
In millions except per share amounts. See Notes on page 14 and Non-GAAP reconciliations on pages 18 - 21.
Income Statement Summary - Non-GAAP Adjusted
Year to Date
Non-
Non-
Non-
Non-
Reported
GAAP
GAAP
Reported
GAAP
GAAP
2024
Adjs.
Adj. 2024
2023
Adjs.
Adj. 2023
Revenue
$7,484.3
$-
$7,484.3
$7,053.2
$-
$7,053.2
Operating Expenses:
Real estate and other repositioning costs(a)
57.8
(57.8)
-
191.5
(191.5)
-
Gain on disposition of subsidiary(a)
-
-
-
(78.8)
78.8
-
Operating Expenses(a)
6,495.1
(57.8)
6,437.3
6,156.0
(112.7)
6,043.3
Operating Income(a)
989.2
57.8
1,047.0
897.2
112.7
1,009.9
Operating Income Margin %
13.2 %
14.0 %
12.7 %
14.3 %
Net Interest Expense
68.5
46.7
Income Tax Expense(b)
239.7
224.6
Income Tax Rate
26.0 %
26.4 %
Income from Equity Method Investments
4.2
1.2
Net Income Attributed to Noncontrolling Interests
38.5
33.3
Net Income - Omnicom Group Inc.(a)(b)
$ 646.7
$ 593.8
Net Income per Share - Diluted(a)(b)
$
3.24
$
2.92
Non-GAAP Measures:
EBITA(5)
$1,032.2
$57.8
$1,090.0
$ 926.7
$112.7
$1,039.4
EBITA Margin %
13.8 %
14.6 %
13.1 %
14.7 %
Reported Net Income per Share - Diluted(a)(b)
$
3.24
$
2.92
After-tax amortization per diluted share(5)
$
0.16
$
0.11
Real estate and other repositioning costs (after-tax) per diluted share(a)(b)
$
0.22
$
0.72
Gain on disposition of subsidiary (after-tax) per diluted share(a)(b)
$
-
$ (0.28)
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per Share - Diluted(5)
$
3.62
$
3.47
In millions except per share amounts. See Notes on page 14 and Non-GAAP reconciliations on pages 18 - 21.
