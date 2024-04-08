NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) will publish its first quarter results on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 after the New York Stock Exchange close of trading. The company will also host a conference call to review such financial results on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call will be available at Omnicom's investor relations website, investor.omnicomgroup.com , along with the related earnings press release and slide presentation. A webcast replay will be made available after the call concludes.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-schedules-first-quarter-2024-earnings-release-and-conference-call-302110790.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.