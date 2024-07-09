NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) will publish its second quarter results on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 after the New York Stock Exchange close of trading. The company will also host a conference call to review such financial results on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call will be available at Omnicom's investor relations website, investor.omnicomgroup.com , along with the related earnings press release and slide presentation. A webcast replay will be made available after the call concludes.

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.omnicomgroup.com.

