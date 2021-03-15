Omnicom : Credera's DMW Group Rebrands to Credera

LONDON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a consulting, digital transformation and engineering company, today announced its London-based technology consultancy, DMW Group, will rebrand as Credera. The change will go into effect on March 15, 2021, with all DMW Group naming and branding changing to Credera. This comes after Credera acquired a majority stake in DMW Group in July 2020 to expand its consulting and digital transformation capabilities into Europe. The current management team of the UK division of DMW Group, led by CEO Chris Dean, will continue in its current roles.

"I am excited to continue on this journey with our UK counterparts," said Justin Bell, President and CEO of Credera. "DMW and Credera have been working together successfully for some time now. By combining as a single global entity, we believe we can better serve our clients, expand our reach and extend the services we offer."

"Justin and I have a shared vision to build a global boutique in which our clients will continue to feel the benefits of working with a small firm—such as trust, agility, independence and access to senior people—with the added advantages that come with global scale," said Dean. "Our people-first, client-centric culture is key to both organisations, and that won't change as we grow. I'm delighted to say we have found our cultural counterpart in Credera. Although our name and our brand are changing, our values, core services and commitment to excellence will remain at the heart of everything we do."

Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

Credera's global headquarters are in Dallas, TX, with UK headquarters located in London. It has been honored by Fortune as a "Best Place to Work" in consulting and professional services. Its DMW Group has been recognised by Great Place to Work Institute as one of the best places to work in the UK for the past six consecutive years.

ABOUT CREDERA

Credera is a consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our approximately 700 consultants across the globe partner with clients ranging from long-time market leaders to emerging companies from strategy to execution to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with an immense dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact for our clients, people, and communities. Visit us at www.credera.com.

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, adTech / marTech strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modelling and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

SOURCE Omnicom Precision Marketing Group