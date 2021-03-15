Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Omnicom Group Inc.    OMC

OMNICOM GROUP INC.

(OMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Omnicom : Credera's DMW Group Rebrands to Credera

03/15/2021 | 11:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a consulting, digital transformation and engineering company, today announced its London-based technology consultancy, DMW Group, will rebrand as Credera. The change will go into effect on March 15, 2021, with all DMW Group naming and branding changing to Credera. This comes after Credera acquired a majority stake in DMW Group in July 2020 to expand its consulting and digital transformation capabilities into Europe. The current management team of the UK division of DMW Group, led by CEO Chris Dean, will continue in its current roles.

"I am excited to continue on this journey with our UK counterparts," said Justin Bell, President and CEO of Credera. "DMW and Credera have been working together successfully for some time now. By combining as a single global entity, we believe we can better serve our clients, expand our reach and extend the services we offer."

"Justin and I have a shared vision to build a global boutique in which our clients will continue to feel the benefits of working with a small firm—such as trust, agility, independence and access to senior people—with the added advantages that come with global scale," said Dean. "Our people-first, client-centric culture is key to both organisations, and that won't change as we grow. I'm delighted to say we have found our cultural counterpart in Credera. Although our name and our brand are changing, our values, core services and commitment to excellence will remain at the heart of everything we do."

Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

Credera's global headquarters are in Dallas, TX, with UK headquarters located in London. It has been honored by Fortune as a "Best Place to Work" in consulting and professional services. Its DMW Group has been recognised by Great Place to Work Institute as one of the best places to work in the UK for the past six consecutive years.

ABOUT CREDERA
Credera is a consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our approximately 700 consultants across the globe partner with clients ranging from long-time market leaders to emerging companies from strategy to execution to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with an immense dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact for our clients, people, and communities. Visit us at www.credera.com.

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP
Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, adTech / marTech strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modelling and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crederas-dmw-group-rebrands-to-credera-301247440.html

SOURCE Omnicom Precision Marketing Group


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about OMNICOM GROUP INC.
11:39aOMNICOM  : Credera's DMW Group Rebrands to Credera
PR
03/09BBDO  : Named Fast Company's 2021 World's Most Innovative Companies For The Four..
PR
03/09OMNICOM GROUP., INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/08OMNICOM  : Celebrates International Women's Day 2021
PU
03/05OMNICOM  : Vanessa Reyes joins DDB New York as Group Business Director
PR
03/04OMNICOM  : DDB expands Mars Incorporated client team appointing Varsha Kaura as ..
PR
03/04OMNICOM  : Names Rema Vasan President of Marina Maher Unit
MT
03/04MARINA MAHER COMMUNICATIONS  : Elevates Chief Innovation Officer, Rema Vasan, to..
PR
03/03ALPHABET  : Google's User-Tracking Crackdown Has Advertisers Bracing for Change
DJ
03/01COMSCORE  : and Omnicom Announce Expanded Data Agreement
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ