Organic growth by discipline in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 was as follows: 7.8% for Advertising & Media, 17.6% for Experiential, 2.0% for Healthcare, 1.4% for Precision Marketing, 0.9% for Public Relations, and 1.2% for Execution & Support, partially offset by a decline of 3.8% for Branding & Retail Commerce.

Organic growth by region in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 was as follows: 6.3% for the United States, 4.5% for Euro Markets & Other Europe, 6.9% for the United Kingdom, 24.5% for Latin America, and 8.0% for the Middle East & Africa, partially offset by declines of 0.1% for Asia Pacific and 8.3% for Other North America.

Expenses

Operating expenses increased $284.3 million, or 9.3%, to $3,343.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Salary and service costs increased $182.3 million, or 7.0%, to $2,800.1 million. These costs tend to fluctuate with changes in revenue and are comprised of salary and related costs, which include employee compensation and benefits costs, freelance labor, third-party service costs, and third-party incidental costs. Salary and related costs increased $64.9 million, or 3.7%, to $1,836.9 million, primarily due to our acquisition of Flywheel Digital. Third-party service costs include third-party supplier costs when we act as principal in providing services to our clients. Third-party incidental costs that are required to be included in revenue primarily consist of client-related travel and incidental out-of-pocket costs, which are billed back to the client directly at our cost. Third-party service costs increased $95.3 million, or 13.3%, to $811.1 million, and third- party incidental costs increased $22.1 million, or 17.0%, to $152.1 million, both primarily as a result of organic growth.

Occupancy and other costs, which are less directly linked to changes in revenue than salary and service costs, increased $16.5 million, or 5.5%, to $314.2 million. The increase is primarily related to our acquisition activity during the year. Increased occupancy costs were partially offset by lower rent expense.

SG&A expenses increased $11.9 million, or 12.0%, to $111.0 million, primarily due to professional fees related to our acquisitions and investments in strategic initiatives.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 included $57.8 million of repositioning costs, primarily reflecting severance actions related to ongoing efficiency initiatives including strategic agency consolidation in our smaller international markets and the start of our centralized production strategy. Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023 included a net decrease of $6.5 million related to the $78.8 million gain on disposition of a subsidiary, partially offset by real estate and other repositioning costs of $72.3 million.

Operating Income

Operating income decreased $40.4 million, or 7.3%, to $510.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023, and the related margin decreased to 13.2% from 15.3%. Operating income in the second quarter of 2024 was reduced by $57.8 million of repositioning costs, primarily related to severance. Operating income in the second quarter of 2023 was increased by $6.5 million related to the gain on disposition of a subsidiary of $78.8 million, partially offset by real estate and other repositioning costs of $72.3 million.