Omnipotent Industries Limited at its board meeting held on March 09, 2024, approved appointment of Mr. DaivalKumar Chauhan, an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from March 09, 2024. Mr. DaivalKumar Chauhan is an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India with Commerce Graduate. He is having requisite experience in the Corporate Secretarial and other Compliance functions.
Omnipotent Industries Limited
Equities
543400
INE0JFE01012
Construction & Engineering
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|12.76 INR
|-4.92%
|+0.08%
|+40.53%
|Dec. 23
|Omnipotent Industries Limited Announces Resignation of Neha Prajapati as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|CI
|Nov. 28
|Omnipotent Industries Starts Commercial Operations at New Bitumen Plant in Gujarat, India
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+40.53%
|933K
|+7.61%
|9.78B
|+47.53%
|4.47B
|+26.45%
|3.44B
|+18.41%
|2.73B
|-2.84%
|1.64B
|+9.57%
|1.46B
|+2.19%
|1.35B
|+4.35%
|889M
|-4.44%
|813M
