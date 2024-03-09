Omnipotent Industries Limited at its board meeting held on March 09, 2024, approved appointment of Mr. DaivalKumar Chauhan, an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from March 09, 2024. Mr. DaivalKumar Chauhan is an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India with Commerce Graduate. He is having requisite experience in the Corporate Secretarial and other Compliance functions.