Omnipotent Industries Limited is an India-based manufacturer of and dealer in bitumen and other similar bitumen supplements. The Company's reportable segment is bitumen products. The Company imports, exports and trades in bitumen. It is engaged in the business of supplying bulk and packed bitumen as well as other bituminous products. The Company sources its products either through direct imports or buy from third party importers and sells its products to various distributors as well as corporates. It imports bulk as well as drum bitumen. The Company's products include bitumen 60/70 and 80/100, bitumen VG10, VG30 and VG40; bitumen emulsion; blown bitumen; micro surfacing bitumen, and modified bitumen CRMB, PMB and NRMB. Its products are used in construction of roads and highways, surfacing of road and pavements, and is also used as adhesive substance in the production of binders. It is also engaged in the consultancy of setting up of plants for bitumen and bituminous products.