Omnipotent Industries Ltd is an India-based company, which is focused on distributing packaged bitumen, as well as other bituminous materials, across India. The Company provides bitumen (asphalt) solutions to traders, importers and manufacturing companies for road constructions and manufacturing usage. The company also imports and supplies bitumen, bitumen emulsions and special bituminous allied products. The Company also leases, storage tanks and bulk bitumen from Mundra and Karwar, while Packed drum Bitumen from Mumbai, Haldia and Kolkata. The Company offers products, such as bitumen, base oils, polymers and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The Company offer its services to approximately 17 states in India.