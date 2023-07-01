Omnipotent Industries Limited informed the Board of Directors of the Company at its Board Meeting held on June 30 2023, has appointed Ms. Neha Prajapati (Membership Number: A71206), an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from July 01, 2023. Ms. Neha Prajapati is an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India with Commerce Graduate and pursuing Law. She is having requisite experience in the Corporate Secretarial and other Compliance functions.
Date of Appointment Effective July 01, 2023.
Omnipotent Industries Limited Appoints Neha Prajapati as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
