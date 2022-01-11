Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OMNIQ Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMQS   US68217M1071

OMNIQ CORP.

(OMQS)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OmniQ: Data Analytics and Intelligence Platform in Supply Chain

01/11/2022 | 01:08pm EST
omniQ: Data Analytics and Intelligence Platform in Supply Chain

omniQ was recently featured in a research article by Ashok Kumar, PhD, CFA of Think Equity.

Key Points

Supply Chain - Data Analytics and Intelligence Platforms. Many supply chain organizations are

looking to speed up end-to-end decision-making based on connected data sources, allowing

them to react to current and anticipated future disruptions quickly. Vying for a bigger share

of the supply chain data analytics and intelligence technology market, OMNIQ is repositioning

its solutions to span broader capabilities. This has resulted in offering an encompassing data

platform in support of augmented data intelligence in the supply chain.

Acquisition offers an opportunity to accelerate the adoption of OMNIQ's AI solutions to automate the supply chain.

With the acquisition of Dangot, OMNIQ has created a $91

million 2020 pro forma revenue company. The acquisition provides key capabilities in AI,

object identification, and automation company, technology building blocks to drive growth and

stronger financial results.

Contract Win Highlights.

Machine Vision Security Solution at Port of Ashdod. During the third

quarter, OMNIQ received an order to deploy Q Shield, its AI-based machine vision security

solution, at Port of Ashdod (Israel).

Machine Vision Solution at Strategic Border Checkpoint. Also during the third quarter, OMNIQ

received an order to deploy its AI-based MV solution at the border checkpoint between Israel

and Jordan.

Campus Management. The company received a 10-year contract from La Sierra University to

deploy its PERCS software for campus management.

Airport AI Technology Deployments. OMNIQ announced its AI-based OMNIQ vision solution

would be deployed at Miami International Airport. OMNIQ vision is now deployed at 40-plus

airports including Atlanta, Dallas Fort Worth, Los Angeles International Airport, and John F.

Kennedy Airport in New York.

Continued Order Momentum. After the quarter ended, OMNIQ announced more than $13

million in purchase orders in October.

Self-Order Kiosks. OMNIQ announced in the third quarter that Aroma, the largest coffee chain

as Israel, had selected Dangot to provide its self-service kiosks. By the end of 2022, OMNIQ will

install 250 self-ordering kiosks at the Aroma Israeli branches.

Dangot's innovative product offerings continue to be adopted in Israel and are also a fit for

OMNIQ's target markets.OMNIQ offers a comprehensive solution under one roof, combining

AI solutions, supply chain automation solutions and the new Dangot product. This supports

the company's road map to be a leading provider through object identification of unique

automation and efficiency solutions.

Summary

OMNIQ offers a comprehensive platform solution that combines all three of its offerings - AI

solutions, supply chain automation, and the new Dangot offerings. OMNIQ's total offering is a

competitive differentiator and provides value-add for customers. The comprehensive approach

is an evolution of the company's product roadmap to a platform provider of turnkey object

identification solutions that enables supply chain automation and related efficiencies.

OMNIQ has been selected by several cities for long-term installment of AI machine vision

systems for public safety and law enforcement. The acquisition of Dangot, creates many new

opportunities, in addition to improving the balance sheet, profitability, and cash flow.

Read the full report at https://blinks.bloomberg.com/news/stories/R5HQPNDWLUAN

or

Contact the author Ashok Kumar, PhD, CFA at

ak@think-equity.com | 646-968-9363

Disclaimer

Omniq Corporation published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 18:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
01:08pOMNIQ : Data Analytics and Intelligence Platform in Supply Chain
PU
01/05OMNIQ : University Parking Shouldn't Be a Nightmare
PU
2021OMNIQ : Zebra Technologies Solutions For Traceability, Automation, and Visual Inspection
PU
2021OMNIQ CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
2021OMNIQ : Capturing Machine Vision Images with Zebra Machine Vision Cameras
PU
2021OMNIQ CORP.(NASDAQCM : OMQS) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
2021OmniQ Gets $1 Million Order for Smart Kiosks
MT
2021OMNIQ : Receives Approximately $1 Million Order for Smart Kiosks in the US - Form 8-K
PU
2021OMNIQ CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2021OMNIQ Receives Approximately $1 Million Order for Smart Kiosks in the US
AQ
More news
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,9 M 48,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,55 $
Average target price 15,67 $
Spread / Average Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shai Shalom Lustgarten Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neev Nissenson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yoram Hofman Chief Technology Officer
Eli Uziel Chief Operating Officer
Yaron Shalem Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMNIQ CORP.5.99%49
ACCENTURE PLC-10.02%235 736
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.79%193 741
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.03%121 095
INFOSYS LIMITED-1.96%106 097
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.55%98 136