OMPHALOS, CORP.

OMPHALOS, CORP.

(OMPS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 09/16 10:56:06 am
0.138 USD   --.--%
03:06aZDD listed on OTC market in USA
GL
03:05aOMPHALOS : ZDD listed on OTC market in USA
AQ
08/13OMPHALOS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZDD listed on OTC market in USA

09/26/2020 | 03:06am EDT

Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZDD acquired OMPS through reverse merger and acquisition.

The assets of Henan Anjia e-commerce Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: zdd) will be loaded into the listed company in the form of reverse merger and acquisition. The company will issue 1 billion shares。 The company's "earn more" brand has deeply cultivated the differentiated e-commerce and community e-commerce to seek the welfare of the common people. The company appointed Ouyang Chengguo as the chairman, Wen Qingrui as the vice chairman, Wang Jinhui as the CEO, Ouyang Chengguo, Wen Qingrui, Wang Jinhui, Ma Liying, LV Baoshu, Xu Yulan, Yin Li, Han fengzhe and Liu Huiwu as directors, and Ouyang Jianwen as the Secretary of the board of directors.

Contact Information:
Name: Leo Zhu
Email: zhufengshuang@huidongstock.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,19 M - -
Net income 2019 -0,23 M - -
Net Debt 2019 1,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -21,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,9 M 15,9 M -
EV / Sales 2018 4,32x
EV / Sales 2019 31,9x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 9,50%
Chart OMPHALOS, CORP.
Duration : Period :
Omphalos, Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng-Peir Yang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Pi Yun Chu Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMPHALOS, CORP.0.00%16
ASML HOLDING N.V.16.50%150 102
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION12.95%47 468
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED14.96%40 484
QORVO, INC.7.54%14 278
ENTEGRIS, INC.38.19%9 195
