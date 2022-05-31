OMRON : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Stockholding Association Revitalization Plan for ESA Using Restricted Stock a
05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
May 31, 2022
Company name:
OMRON Corporation
Representative:
Yoshihito Yamada, President & CEO
Stock code:
6645
Stock exchange:
Tokyo (Prime Market)
Contact:
Takuro Okada, General Manager,
Investor Relations Dept.
Phone:
+81-75-344-7048
Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as
Stockholding Association Revitalization Plan for Employee Stockholding Association
Using Restricted Stock and Partial Forfeiture
OMRON Corporation announces that the payment procedures regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Stockholding Association Revitalization Plan using Restricted Stock through OMRON Employee Stockholding Association (hereinafter, the "ESA") that was resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors of OMRON Corporation (TOKYO: 6645; ADR: OMRNY) held on March 1, 2022, have been completed today (May 31, 2022). OMRON Corporation announces that there have been changes to the number of shares to be disposed of and the total value of disposal that were initially planned due to partial forfeiture, as described below. For details concerning this matter, please refer to "Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Stockholding Association Revitalization Plan for Employee Stockholding Association Using Restricted Stock" dated March 1, 2022.
1. Outline of the Disposal (Changes are underlined.)
After the change
Before the change
(1)
Date of disposal
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2022
(2)
Class and number of
299,819 sharesof common stock of
332,708 sharesof common stock of
shares to be disposed of
OMRON Corporation
OMRON Corporation (Note)
(3)
Disposal price
7,760 yen per share
7,760 yen per share
(4)
Total value of disposal
2,326,595,440yen
2,581,814,080 yen (Note)
Third-party allotment
Third-party allotment
(OMRON Employee Stockholding
(OMRON Employee Stockholding
Association: 299,819 shares)
Association: 332,708 shares)
(5)
Method of disposal
The text hereinafter has been
Note that OMRON Corporation will
(Scheduled allottee)
deleted.
not accept any application from
OMRON Corporation employees for
subscribing for only a part of the
shares to be granted.
Deleted
The Treasury Stock Disposal is
subject to effectuation of a Securities
(6)
Other
Registration Statement pursuant to
the Financial Instruments and
Exchange Act.
Deleted
The figures for the "number of
(Note)
shares to be disposed of" and "total
value of disposal" represent the
maximum amount. The actual
1
number of shares to be disposed of and the actual total value of disposal are expected to be fixed according to the number of employees of OMRON Corporation and its subsidiaries after the conclusion of promoting membership of the ESA to those who have not yet joined and confirming the consent of members regarding the Plan.
2. Reason for the Change
The change in the number of shares to be disposed of and the total value of disposal was made since the number of members of the ESA who consent to the Restricted Stock Incentive Plan for the ESA has been fixed.
3. Future Outlook
The third-party allotment is expected to have a minor impact on the consolidated earnings for the fiscal year ending March 2023. Should any revision to the earnings forecast be required or any fact arise that requires an announcement, such matters will be promptly announced.