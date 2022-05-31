Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. OMRON Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6645   JP3197800000

OMRON CORPORATION

(6645)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/31 02:00:00 am EDT
7426.00 JPY   +0.01%
02:30aOMRON : Position and Policy Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit of the Company's Shares
PU
02:30aOMRON : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Stockholding Association Revitalization Plan for ESA Using Restricted Stock a
PU
05/26UBS Adjusts Omron's Price Target to 7,400 Yen From 11,200 Yen, Keeps at Neutral
MT
OMRON : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Stockholding Association Revitalization Plan for ESA Using Restricted Stock a

05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
May 31, 2022

Company name:

OMRON Corporation

Representative:

Yoshihito Yamada, President & CEO

Stock code:

6645

Stock exchange:

Tokyo (Prime Market)

Contact:

Takuro Okada, General Manager,

Investor Relations Dept.

Phone:

+81-75-344-7048

Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as

Stockholding Association Revitalization Plan for Employee Stockholding Association

Using Restricted Stock and Partial Forfeiture

OMRON Corporation announces that the payment procedures regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Stockholding Association Revitalization Plan using Restricted Stock through OMRON Employee Stockholding Association (hereinafter, the "ESA") that was resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors of OMRON Corporation (TOKYO: 6645; ADR: OMRNY) held on March 1, 2022, have been completed today (May 31, 2022). OMRON Corporation announces that there have been changes to the number of shares to be disposed of and the total value of disposal that were initially planned due to partial forfeiture, as described below. For details concerning this matter, please refer to "Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Stockholding Association Revitalization Plan for Employee Stockholding Association Using Restricted Stock" dated March 1, 2022.

1. Outline of the Disposal (Changes are underlined.)

After the change

Before the change

(1)

Date of disposal

May 31, 2022

May 31, 2022

(2)

Class and number of

299,819 sharesof common stock of

332,708 sharesof common stock of

shares to be disposed of

OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation (Note)

(3)

Disposal price

7,760 yen per share

7,760 yen per share

(4)

Total value of disposal

2,326,595,440yen

2,581,814,080 yen (Note)

Third-party allotment

Third-party allotment

(OMRON Employee Stockholding

(OMRON Employee Stockholding

Association: 299,819 shares)

Association: 332,708 shares)

(5)

Method of disposal

The text hereinafter has been

Note that OMRON Corporation will

(Scheduled allottee)

deleted.

not accept any application from

OMRON Corporation employees for

subscribing for only a part of the

shares to be granted.

Deleted

The Treasury Stock Disposal is

subject to effectuation of a Securities

(6)

Other

Registration Statement pursuant to

the Financial Instruments and

Exchange Act.

Deleted

The figures for the "number of

(Note)

shares to be disposed of" and "total

value of disposal" represent the

maximum amount. The actual

1

number of shares to be disposed of and the actual total value of disposal are expected to be fixed according to the number of employees of OMRON Corporation and its subsidiaries after the conclusion of promoting membership of the ESA to those who have not yet joined and confirming the consent of members regarding the Plan.

2. Reason for the Change

The change in the number of shares to be disposed of and the total value of disposal was made since the number of members of the ESA who consent to the Restricted Stock Incentive Plan for the ESA has been fixed.

3. Future Outlook

The third-party allotment is expected to have a minor impact on the consolidated earnings for the fiscal year ending March 2023. Should any revision to the earnings forecast be required or any fact arise that requires an announcement, such matters will be promptly announced.

2

Disclaimer

Omron Corporation published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 761 B 5 968 M 5 968 M
Net income 2022 63 495 M 498 M 498 M
Net cash 2022 182 B 1 430 M 1 430 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 1 479 B 11 601 M 11 601 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 28 254
Free-Float 94,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7 425,00 JPY
Average target price 8 933,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshihito Yamada Managing Executive Officer
Koji Nitto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Fumio Tateishi Executive Vice President
Kiichiro Miyata CTO & Representative Director
Eizo Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMRON CORPORATION-35.21%11 601
KEYENCE CORPORATION-32.14%93 600
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-23.70%76 014
EATON CORPORATION PLC-19.10%55 788
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-4.92%52 501
NIDEC CORPORATION-38.85%37 712