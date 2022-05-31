OMRON : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Stockholding Association Revitalization Plan for ESA Using Restricted Stock a

number of shares to be disposed of and the actual total value of disposal are expected to be fixed according to the number of employees of OMRON Corporation and its subsidiaries after the conclusion of promoting membership of the ESA to those who have not yet joined and confirming the consent of members regarding the Plan.

2. Reason for the Change

The change in the number of shares to be disposed of and the total value of disposal was made since the number of members of the ESA who consent to the Restricted Stock Incentive Plan for the ESA has been fixed.

3. Future Outlook

The third-party allotment is expected to have a minor impact on the consolidated earnings for the fiscal year ending March 2023. Should any revision to the earnings forecast be required or any fact arise that requires an announcement, such matters will be promptly announced.