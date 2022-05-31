OMRON : Position and Policy Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit of the Company's Shares

May 31, 2022 Company name : OMRON Corporation Representative : Yoshihito Yamada, President & CEO Stock code : 6645 Stock exchange : Tokyo (Prime Market) Contact : Takuro Okada, General Manager, Investor Relations Department Phone : +81-75-344-7048

Position and Policy Regarding Reduction in

the Trading Unit of the Company's Shares

1. Position Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit

OMRON (the Company) understands that a reduction in the trading unit an effective way for active equity market stimulated by a wider range of investors and increased share liquidity.

2. Policy Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit

Regarding potential reductions in the trading unit, the Company continues to comprehensively monitor a number of factors including the trends in its share price, equity market condition and its shareholder composition, and carefully considers whether a reduction in trading unit is necessary or not, as well as the appropriate timing for reduction if warranted.

Reference

This disclosure constitutes a disclosure in accordance with Article 409 of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Securities Listing Regulations (concerning disclosure of reductions in the minimum investment), which applies to the Company since its minimum investment as of March 31, 2022, was valued at JPY 500,000 or greater.