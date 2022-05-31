Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  OMRON Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6645   JP3197800000

OMRON CORPORATION

(6645)
  Report
05/31 02:00:00 am EDT
7426.00 JPY   +0.01%
OMRON : Position and Policy Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit of the Company's Shares
PU
OMRON : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Stockholding Association Revitalization Plan for ESA Using Restricted Stock
PU
UBS Adjusts Omron's Price Target to 7,400 Yen From 11,200 Yen, Keeps at Neutral
MT
OMRON : Position and Policy Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit of the Company's Shares

05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
May 31, 2022

Company name

:

OMRON Corporation

Representative

: Yoshihito Yamada, President & CEO

Stock code

:

6645

Stock exchange

:

Tokyo (Prime Market)

Contact

: Takuro Okada, General Manager,

Investor Relations Department

Phone

: +81-75-344-7048

Position and Policy Regarding Reduction in

the Trading Unit of the Company's Shares

1. Position Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit

OMRON (the Company) understands that a reduction in the trading unit an effective way for active equity market stimulated by a wider range of investors and increased share liquidity.

2. Policy Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit

Regarding potential reductions in the trading unit, the Company continues to comprehensively monitor a number of factors including the trends in its share price, equity market condition and its shareholder composition, and carefully considers whether a reduction in trading unit is necessary or not, as well as the appropriate timing for reduction if warranted.

Reference

This disclosure constitutes a disclosure in accordance with Article 409 of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Securities Listing Regulations (concerning disclosure of reductions in the minimum investment), which applies to the Company since its minimum investment as of March 31, 2022, was valued at JPY 500,000 or greater.

Disclaimer

Omron Corporation published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
