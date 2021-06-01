Log in
OMRON : Position and Policy Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit of the Company's Shares

06/01/2021
June 1, 2021

Company name: OMRON Corporation

Representative: Yoshihito Yamada, President & CEO

Stock code: 6645

Stock exchanges: Tokyo (First Section)

Contact: Shunji Okumura, General Manager

Investor Relations Dept.

Phone: +81-3-6718-3421

Position and Policy Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit of the Company's Shares

1. Position Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit

OMRON (the Company) understands that a reduction in the trading unit an effective way for active equity market stimulated by a wider range of investors and increased share liquidity.

2. Policy Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit

Regarding potential reductions in the trading unit, the Company continues to comprehensively monitor a number of factors including the trends in its share price, equity market condition and its shareholder composition, and carefully considers whether a reduction in trading unit is necessary or not, as well as the appropriate timing for reduction if warranted.

Reference

This disclosure constitutes a disclosure in accordance with Article 409 of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Securities Listing Regulations (concerning disclosure of reductions in the minimum investment), which applies to the Company since its minimum investment as of March 31, 2021, was valued at JPY 500,000 or greater.

Disclaimer

Omron Corporation published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 06:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
