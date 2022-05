LONDON/DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Books for the initial public offering of Abu Dhabi-headquartered petrochemicals firm Borouge were covered in about an hour after opening, a bookrunner on the deal said.

Borouge is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Austria's Borealis.

ADNOC declined to comment. (Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Edmund Blair)