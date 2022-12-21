Abu Dhabi's ADNOC to acquire 24.9% stake in Austria's OMV from Mubadala - sources

DUBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
(ADNOC) has agreed to acquire a 24.9% shareholding in Austrian
oil and gas group OMV from Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala
Investment Company, two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
The two Abu Dhabi government-related entities have been in
discussions in recent weeks over the stake, the sources said,
declining to be named as the matter is not public.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, said the
sources.
Mubadala's stake in OMV is valued at around $4.1 billion,
according to data from Refinitiv.
ADNOC and Mubadala did not immediately respond to a request
for comment when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday.
The transaction comes after Mubadala Petroleum rebranded to
Mubadala Energy in September to pursue new energy sectors
including blue hydrogen and carbon capture, and as Abu Dhabi's
ADNOC looks to increase its presence internationally through
mergers and acquisitions.
ADNOC in April this year agreed to acquire a 25% stake from
Mubadala in European petrochemical maker Borealis, which is 75%
owned by OMV.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)