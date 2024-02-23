OMV AG is the leading oil and gas group in central Europe. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and distribution of hydrocarbons (41.4%). At the end of 2022, the group had 3 refineries located in Austria, Germany and Romania, and 1,803 filling stations in Europe; - exploration and production of oil and gas (38.8%): 392,000 barrels of crude oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) produced per day in 2022; - manufacturing of chemical products (19.7%): advanced polyolefins, base chemicals, fertilizers and plastics; - autres (0.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Austria (23.9%), Germany (22.6%), Romania (16.3%), Norway (2.6%), Belgium (1.6%), Europe (12%), the United Arab Emirates (2.6%), New Zealand (1%), Russia (0.3%) and other (17.1%).