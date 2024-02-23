Feb 23 (Reuters) - Talks relating to a planned $30 billion merger between the chemicals arms of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Austria's OMV have stalled over recent weeks, the Financial Times reported on Friday. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
