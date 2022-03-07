Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  OMV AG
  News
  Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
Summary 
Austria's OMV Expects EUR1.5 Billion-EUR1.8 Billion Hit as It Cuts Down on Russian Business

03/07/2022 | 02:40am EST
By Kim Richters

OMV AG said Saturday that it is further reviewing its activities in Russia because of the country's war in Ukraine, which would lead to a 1.5 billion euro to 1.8 billion euro ($1.64 billion-$1.97 billion) hit for the oil-and-gas company.

Austria-based OMV said that Russia will no longer be considered one of the core regions of its exploration and production portfolio, and that it won't pursue future investments in the country.

OMV said it will review its 24.99% stake in Russian gas field Yuzhno Russkoye, which could lead to the company divesting it. As a result, OMV said it expects a value adjustment of between EUR500 million and EUR800 million, which will affect its operating result in the first quarter.

The announcement comes after OMV said earlier this month that it has called off talks with Russian gas company Gazprom to join the Achimov project in the Urengoy gas and condensate field, and that it was reviewing its involvement in the halted Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

On Saturday, OMV said it will also book a value adjustment charge of EUR987 million in the first quarter because receivables from Nord Stream 2 AG may not be recoverable.

"The war in Ukraine is a tragic and perilous situation that is causing great suffering for many and that we view with the utmost consternation," Chief Executive Officer Alfred Stern said.

OMV is one of a number of oil companies looking to distance themselves from Russia since the country invaded Ukraine.


Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 0239ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.19% 128.59 Delayed Quote.41.82%
OMV AG -4.48% 40.5 Delayed Quote.-18.92%
PJSC GAZPROM 8.57% 228 Delayed Quote.-33.41%
PJSC GAZPROM NEFT 14.41% 400.45 Delayed Quote.-26.50%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 11.21% 135.4338 Delayed Quote.62.80%
WTI -1.37% 125.13 Delayed Quote.44.95%
Financials
Sales 2021 31 247 M 34 105 M 34 105 M
Net income 2021 2 367 M 2 584 M 2 584 M
Net Debt 2021 6 494 M 7 088 M 7 088 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,98x
Yield 2021 4,96%
Capitalization 13 244 M 14 455 M 14 455 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 22 757
Free-Float -
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 40,50 €
Average target price 60,76 €
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred Stern Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV AG-18.92%14 455
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION37.42%356 003
CHEVRON CORPORATION35.19%308 979
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-1.80%193 230
BP PLC5.34%89 075
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION7.44%78 970