    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Austria's OMV mulls split into energy and chemicals businesses - report

10/30/2021 | 05:57am EDT
The logo of Austrian oil and gas group OMV is pictured at the rooftop of its headquarters in Vienna

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria's OMV is drawing up plans to split into separate energy and chemicals businesses, Kurier newspaper reported on Saturday, adding that the company's board had not yet reached a decision on the proposal.

A company spokesperson declined to comment on the report, which cited no sources for the information, and said OMV was working on a new corporate strategy that would be presented in the first quarter of 2022.

Kurier said a task force had been working for four weeks on the project, which still needed to be coordinated with shareholders Mubadala of Abu Dhabi and Austria's state holding company OeBAG.

OMV on Friday reported better-than-expected third-quarter results thanks in part to its chemicals and materials division, centred on its 75% stake in Borealis, whose former boss Alfred Stern is now group chief executive.

Stern has said the new strategy will focus on sustainability.

Under the plan reported by Kurier, Borealis, together with three refineries and petrol stations, would remain central to new OMV as "OMV Chemicals".

The group's energy exploration and production operations, as well as renewable energies projects, would be spun off into a separate company that would be delisted. OMV would sell a majority stake, probably to private equity companies, the report said.

According to the newspaper, OMV could raise 6 billion to 8 billion euros ($9.25 billion) in fresh capital for the energy business to invest in petrochemicals.

Johann Pleininger, veteran head of OMV Exploration & Production, could run the energy company, it added.

OMV may buy the remaining 25% of Borealis from Mubadala for an estimated 3 billion-4 billion euros, the paper added.

Both companies in five to six years could be as big as OMV is today. Jobs would be preserved and both head offices would remain in Vienna, Kurier said.

($1 = 0.8650 euros)

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 31 242 M 36 118 M 36 118 M
Net income 2021 2 595 M 3 000 M 3 000 M
Net Debt 2021 6 822 M 7 887 M 7 887 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,67x
Yield 2021 3,79%
Capitalization 17 135 M 19 814 M 19 810 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 23 530
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 52,40 €
Average target price 57,54 €
Spread / Average Target 9,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred Stern Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV AG58.79%19 814
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION56.40%272 938
CHEVRON CORPORATION35.57%221 414
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD27.75%215 005
BP PLC37.44%95 152
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.09%75 930