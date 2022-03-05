Austria's OMV will not pursue further investments in Russia

ZURICH, March 5 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas company OMV
will no longer pursue investments in Russia, it said
on Saturday - a decision that it anticipated would lead to a
"value adjustment" of 1.5-1.8 billion euros.
"In light of the latest developments, OMV is re-evaluating
its engagement in Russia. While Russia has been one of the core
regions in OMV's Exploration & Production portfolio, the
Executive Board has taken the decision not to pursue any future
investments in Russia," it said in a statement. "Furthermore, a
strategic review of its 24.99% interest in Yuzhno-Russkoye will
be initiated. This review comprises all options including
possibilities of divesting or exiting."
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)