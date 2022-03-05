Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. OMV AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  03/22 11:35:21 am
40.5 EUR   -4.48%
03:12pAustria's OMV will not pursue further investments in Russia
RE
02:19pOMV : no longer pursues investments in Russia
PU
01:53pAustria's OMV will not pursue further investments in Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Austria's OMV will not pursue further investments in Russia

03/05/2022 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH, March 5 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas company OMV is pulling back from investments in Russia, it said on Saturday, leading to an anticipated 1.5-1.8 billion euro($1.6-$2.0 billion) hit.

"In light of the latest developments, OMV is re-evaluating its engagement in Russia. While Russia has been one of the core regions in OMV's Exploration & Production portfolio, the Executive Board has taken the decision not to pursue any future investments in Russia," it said in a statement.

Russia has been a key region for OMV, which was one of Russian gas giant Gazprom's five Western finance partners in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project connecting Russia to Germany.

On Saturday, OMV said Russia would no longer be one of its core regions. It ditched plans to enter the Siberian Achimov gas field project, and said it was reviewing strategic options for its 24.99% stake in the Yuzhno Russkoye gas field, which feeds into the original Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Those options include a possible divestment or exit from Yuzhno Russkoye, OMV said. The firm expects first-quarter results to reflect a downward value adjustment of 0.5–0.8 billion euros related to the stake.

OMV on Wednesday scrapped plans to take a stake in a Gazprom gas field project and said it was reviewing its role in Nord Stream 2, which was halted https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/germanys-scholz-halts-nord-stream-2-certification-2022-02-22 in late February after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.

The United States has since sanctioned https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/exclusive-nord-stream-2-owner-considers-insolvency-after-pipeline-halt-sanctions-2022-03-01 the Swiss-based company, Nord Stream 2 AG, that built the pipeline, while authorities https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/nord-stream-2-says-it-has-not-filed-insolvency-2022-03-02 have said the firm is facing payment difficulties.

OMV said on Saturday said it would take a hit of nearly 1 billion euros in connection with Nord Stream 2.

"OMV will recognise a value adjustment charge of 987 million euros (loan plus accrued interest as of Dec. 31, 2021) due to the fact that receivables from Nord Stream 2 AG may be unrecoverable," it said. "This is a non-cash value adjustment that will impact reported earnings before taxes in the first quarter of the current financial year." ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 6.79% 117.96 Delayed Quote.41.82%
OMV AG -4.48% 40.5 Delayed Quote.-18.92%
PJSC GAZPROM 8.57% 228 Delayed Quote.-33.41%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
WTI 5.24% 114.945 Delayed Quote.44.95%
All news about OMV AG
03:12pAustria's OMV will not pursue further investments in Russia
RE
02:19pOMV : no longer pursues investments in Russia
PU
01:53pAustria's OMV will not pursue further investments in Russia
RE
01:49pOMV : no longer pursues investments in Russia and reviews possibilities to divest or exit ..
PU
03/03Iran hopeful for oil majors to return once sanctions lifted
RE
03/03Factbox-Companies cut Russia operations and trade as sanctions tighten
RE
03/02Factbox-Companies cut Russia operations and trade as sanctions tighten
RE
03/02Wintershall Dea stops payments to Russia, writes off $1.1 billion Nord Stream 2 loan
RE
03/02Companies cut Russia operations and trade as sanctions tighten
RE
03/02FRENCH COMPANY ENGIE : has roughly 1 bln euros exposure on Nord Stream 2 which could mater..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMV AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 31 247 M 34 105 M 34 105 M
Net income 2021 2 367 M 2 584 M 2 584 M
Net Debt 2021 6 494 M 7 088 M 7 088 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,98x
Yield 2021 4,96%
Capitalization 13 244 M 14 455 M 14 455 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 22 757
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 40,50 €
Average target price 60,76 €
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred Stern Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV AG-18.92%14 455
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION37.42%356 003
CHEVRON CORPORATION35.19%308 979
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-1.80%193 230
BP PLC5.34%89 075
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION7.44%78 970