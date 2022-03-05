Austria's OMV will not pursue further investments in Russia

ZURICH, March 5 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas company OMV is pulling back from investments in Russia, it said on Saturday, leading to an anticipated 1.5-1.8 billion euro($1.6-$2.0 billion) hit.

"In light of the latest developments, OMV is re-evaluating its engagement in Russia. While Russia has been one of the core regions in OMV's Exploration & Production portfolio, the Executive Board has taken the decision not to pursue any future investments in Russia," it said in a statement.

Russia has been a key region for OMV, which was one of Russian gas giant Gazprom's five Western finance partners in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project connecting Russia to Germany.

On Saturday, OMV said Russia would no longer be one of its core regions. It ditched plans to enter the Siberian Achimov gas field project, and said it was reviewing strategic options for its 24.99% stake in the Yuzhno Russkoye gas field, which feeds into the original Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Those options include a possible divestment or exit from Yuzhno Russkoye, OMV said. The firm expects first-quarter results to reflect a downward value adjustment of 0.5–0.8 billion euros related to the stake.

OMV on Wednesday scrapped plans to take a stake in a Gazprom gas field project and said it was reviewing its role in Nord Stream 2, which was halted https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/germanys-scholz-halts-nord-stream-2-certification-2022-02-22 in late February after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.

The United States has since sanctioned https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/exclusive-nord-stream-2-owner-considers-insolvency-after-pipeline-halt-sanctions-2022-03-01 the Swiss-based company, Nord Stream 2 AG, that built the pipeline, while authorities https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/nord-stream-2-says-it-has-not-filed-insolvency-2022-03-02 have said the firm is facing payment difficulties.

OMV said on Saturday said it would take a hit of nearly 1 billion euros in connection with Nord Stream 2.

"OMV will recognise a value adjustment charge of 987 million euros (loan plus accrued interest as of Dec. 31, 2021) due to the fact that receivables from Nord Stream 2 AG may be unrecoverable," it said. "This is a non-cash value adjustment that will impact reported earnings before taxes in the first quarter of the current financial year." ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)