Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. OMV AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EANS-Other capital market information : OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Acquisition and/or sale of treasury shares according to art. 119 para. 9 Stock Exchange Act

06/02/2021 | 04:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a 
  Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this 
  announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Vienna 
ISIN-Code AT0000743059 
 
Publication of a resolution of the Annual General Meeting pursuant to Section 
119 Para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with Section 2 Para 1 
Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 
 
The ordinary Annual General Meeting of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (hereinafter 
referred to as the "Company") held on June 2, 2021 adopted the following 
resolution in relation to item 10 (Resolution on the authorization of the 
Executive Board, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to utilize 
the Company's treasury stock or dispose of repurchased treasury shares or 
treasury shares already held by the Company to grant to employees, executive 
employees and/or members of the Executive Board/management boards of the Company 
or its affiliates including for purposes of share transfer programs, in 
particular long term incentive plans including equity deferrals or other stock 
ownership plans, and to thereby exclude the general purchasing right of 
shareholders) of the agenda: 
 
"The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft propose 
to authorize the Executive Board for a period of five years from the adoption of 
the resolution, therefore, until and including June 1, 2026, subject to the 
approval of the Supervisory Board, to dispose of or utilize repurchased treasury 
shares or treasury shares already held by the Company to grant to employees, 
executive employees and/or members of the Executive Board/management boards of 
the Company or its affiliates including for purposes of share transfer programs, 
in particular long term incentive plans including equity deferrals or other 
stock ownership plans, and to thereby exclude the general purchasing right of 
shareholders (exclusion of subscription rights). 
 
The authorization can be exercised as a whole or in parts or even in several 
tranches by the Company, by a subsidiary (Section 189a Number 7 Commercial Code) 
or by third parties for the account of the Company." 
 
Vienna, June 2021 
The Executive Board 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
OMV Aktiengesellschaft 
 
Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations 
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com 
 
Florian Greger, Investor Relations 
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 16:50 ET (20:50 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OMV AG 2.55% 49.53 Delayed Quote.46.36%
WTI 1.26% 68.744 Delayed Quote.38.93%
All news about OMV AG
04:51pEANS-OTHER CAPITAL MARKET INFORMATIO : OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Acquisition and/..
DJ
01:24aRAINER SEELE : OMV Names Alfred Stern as New CEO
DJ
06/01OMV  : appoints Alfred Stern as new CEO
PU
06/01OMV  : Alfred Stern appointed new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV
PU
06/01PRESS RELEASE : OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Alfred Stern appointed new Chairman of ..
DJ
05/31VERBUND  : Completes Acquisition Of 51% Stake In Gas Connect Austria
MT
05/31OMV  : and VERBUND close purchase of 51% interest in Gas Connect Austria
PU
05/31DGAP-ADHOC : VERBUND AG: Acquisition of 51% stake in Gas Connect Austria GmbH co..
DJ
05/19OMV  : industry association memberships in alignment with the Paris Agreement &n..
PU
05/18PRESS RELEASE  : OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions b..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 28 202 M 34 428 M 34 428 M
Net income 2021 1 932 M 2 358 M 2 358 M
Net Debt 2021 7 049 M 8 605 M 8 605 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,14x
Yield 2021 4,20%
Capitalization 16 195 M 19 781 M 19 771 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 24 197
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 46,49 €
Last Close Price 48,30 €
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rainer Seele Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV AG46.36%19 345
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION46.68%255 960
CHEVRON CORPORATION26.29%205 628
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.25%189 075
BP PLC23.53%89 874
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION19.02%80 814