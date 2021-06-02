EANS-Other capital market information : OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Acquisition and/or sale of treasury shares according to art. 119 para. 9 Stock Exchange Act

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Vienna
ISIN-Code AT0000743059
Publication of a resolution of the Annual General Meeting pursuant to Section
119 Para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with Section 2 Para 1
Austrian Publication Regulation 2018
The ordinary Annual General Meeting of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (hereinafter
referred to as the "Company") held on June 2, 2021 adopted the following
resolution in relation to item 10 (Resolution on the authorization of the
Executive Board, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to utilize
the Company's treasury stock or dispose of repurchased treasury shares or
treasury shares already held by the Company to grant to employees, executive
employees and/or members of the Executive Board/management boards of the Company
or its affiliates including for purposes of share transfer programs, in
particular long term incentive plans including equity deferrals or other stock
ownership plans, and to thereby exclude the general purchasing right of
shareholders) of the agenda:
"The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft propose
to authorize the Executive Board for a period of five years from the adoption of
the resolution, therefore, until and including June 1, 2026, subject to the
approval of the Supervisory Board, to dispose of or utilize repurchased treasury
shares or treasury shares already held by the Company to grant to employees,
executive employees and/or members of the Executive Board/management boards of
the Company or its affiliates including for purposes of share transfer programs,
in particular long term incentive plans including equity deferrals or other
stock ownership plans, and to thereby exclude the general purchasing right of
shareholders (exclusion of subscription rights).
The authorization can be exercised as a whole or in parts or even in several
tranches by the Company, by a subsidiary (Section 189a Number 7 Commercial Code)
or by third parties for the account of the Company."
Vienna, June 2021
The Executive Board
