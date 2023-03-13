Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. OMV AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:30:02 2023-03-13 pm EDT
43.09 EUR   -4.12%
03/10Exclusive-Agrofert to win EU approval to buy Borealis' nitrogen unit
RE
03/10EU to clear without conditions Agrofert's buy of Borealis' nitrogen unit, source says
RE
03/10Agrofert set to win unconditional eu antitrust approva…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU Clears Agrofert's Acquisition of Borealis Nitrogen Business

03/13/2023 | 12:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adria Calatayud


The European Union said Monday that it has approved Agrofert Group's acquisition of Borealis AG's nitrogen business after concluding that the deal wouldn't raise competition concerns.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said its market investigation looked into the overlap between the companies' operations in the markets for nitrogen fertilizers, technical nitrogen products and fuel additive AdBlue, as well as the links between Borealis's nitrogen business and Agrofert as a retailer in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Agrofert is a Czech conglomerate, while Austrian chemical and fertilizer company Borealis is 75%-owned by OMV AG with the remaining 25% held by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1218ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION 1.65% 4.3 End-of-day quote.-2.49%
BRENT OIL -1.46% 81.87 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
OMV AG -4.09% 43.14 Delayed Quote.-6.57%
WTI -1.69% 75.827 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
All news about OMV AG
03/10Exclusive-Agrofert to win EU approval to buy Borealis' nitrogen unit
RE
03/10EU to clear without conditions Agrofert's buy of Borealis' nitrogen unit, source says
RE
03/10Agrofert set to win unconditional eu antitrust approva…
RE
03/08OMV, Wien Energie to Jointly Develop Vienna's Geothermal Energy
DJ
03/08Omv : Wien Energie and OMV join forces to develop deep geothermal energy in the Vienna reg..
PU
03/03OMV Petrom supports this year's tree plantings with EUR 3 million and greens up the urb..
AQ
03/01TotalEnergies to Acquire Cepsa's Upstream Assets in UAE
DJ
02/27OMV Looks to Sell Exploration and Production Assets in Asia-Pacific
DJ
02/27OMV Looks to Sell Exploration and Production Assets in Asia-Pacific
CI
02/23OMV Petrom supports HOSPICE Casa Speranei with over EUR 7 million in 2023
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMV AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 55 287 M 58 967 M 58 967 M
Net income 2022 4 174 M 4 452 M 4 452 M
Net Debt 2022 1 686 M 1 798 M 1 798 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,48x
Yield 2022 8,64%
Capitalization 14 699 M 15 677 M 15 677 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 22 309
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 44,94 €
Average target price 54,51 €
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred Stern Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV AG-6.57%15 677
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-2.28%438 771
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-8.81%180 026
BP PLC15.65%118 595
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION20.16%85 882
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.45%57 275