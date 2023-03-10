Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  OMV AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:08:16 2023-03-10 pm EST
44.52 EUR   -1.17%
01:36pExclusive-Agrofert to win EU approval to buy Borealis' nitrogen unit
RE
12:44pEU to clear without conditions Agrofert's buy of Borealis' nitrogen unit, source says
RE
12:44pAgrofert set to win unconditional eu antitrust approva…
RE
Exclusive-Agrofert to win EU approval to buy Borealis' nitrogen unit

03/10/2023 | 01:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Austrian oil and gas group OMV is seen at a gas station in Vienna

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Czech group Agrofert is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its purchase of the nitrogen business of Austrian energy group OMV's unit Borealis, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Borealis in June last year announced the deal to sell the business, which includes fertiliser, melamine and technical nitrogen, on the basis of an enterprise value of 810 million euros ($863.5 million).

Borealis is 75%-owned by energy group OMV and 25% by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala. It finalised a turnaround programme in its fertiliser business two years ago.

The European Commission declined to comment. It is scheduled to issue a decision on the deal by March 13.

Agrofert has manufacturing facilities in Germany, Slovakia and the Czech Republic and is owned by Czech ex-premier and now opposition leader Andrej Babis. Neither it nor Borealis immediately replied to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.9381 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Francois Murphy in Vienna and Jan Lopatka in Prague; editing by Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on OMV AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 55 287 M 58 480 M 58 480 M
Net income 2022 4 174 M 4 415 M 4 415 M
Net Debt 2022 1 686 M 1 783 M 1 783 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,49x
Yield 2022 8,62%
Capitalization 14 731 M 15 582 M 15 582 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 22 309
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 45,04 €
Average target price 54,51 €
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred Stern Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV AG-6.36%15 582
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.29%444 267
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-7.38%182 692
BP PLC17.29%118 827
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION21.49%86 984
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.30%57 199