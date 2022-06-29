German oil refiner to halt diesel deliveries after lightning strike

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German oil refiner Bayernoil
GmbH plans to halt deliveries of diesel and heating oil to
customers for several days from Thursday after a lightning
strike, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing two sources
familiar with the matter.
Bayernoil is the largest oil refiner in Germany's southern
state of Bavaria and the incident adds to two other outages in
the same region as Europe's diesel market suffers from the loss
of imports from Russia.
In early June, a mechanical incident during a routine
check-up damaged a crude oil distillation unit at the Austrian
oil and gas group OMV's Schwechat refinery, and the
company also plans maintenance at its Burghausen refinery this
summer.
Due to these outages, trucks have had to wait in long queues
for fuel at Bayernoil in recent days, Bloomberg cited a source
as saying.
The two plants affected by the incident can process just
over 200,000 barrels of crude a day, according to data compiled
by Bloomberg.
This is roughly equivalent to the capacity of OMV's
Schwechat oil refinery, while the one in Burghausen can process
about 76,000 barrels per day.
Bayernoil did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
