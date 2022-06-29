Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. OMV AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:14 2022-06-29 pm EDT
45.33 EUR   -1.76%
06/24UPDATE ON OMV SCHWECHAT REFINERY : Significant progress made on alternative supply system
PU
06/23EU Starts In-depth Antitrust Probe into MOL's Acquisition of OMV Slovenija
MT
06/23EU Probes MOL's Planned Acquisition of OMV Slovenia
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

German oil refiner to halt diesel deliveries after lightning strike

06/29/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German oil refiner Bayernoil GmbH plans to halt deliveries of diesel and heating oil to customers for several days from Thursday after a lightning strike, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Bayernoil is the largest oil refiner in Germany's southern state of Bavaria and the incident adds to two other outages in the same region as Europe's diesel market suffers from the loss of imports from Russia.

In early June, a mechanical incident during a routine check-up damaged a crude oil distillation unit at the Austrian oil and gas group OMV's Schwechat refinery, and the company also plans maintenance at its Burghausen refinery this summer.

Due to these outages, trucks have had to wait in long queues for fuel at Bayernoil in recent days, Bloomberg cited a source as saying.

The two plants affected by the incident can process just over 200,000 barrels of crude a day, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

This is roughly equivalent to the capacity of OMV's Schwechat oil refinery, while the one in Burghausen can process about 76,000 barrels per day.

Bayernoil did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Berlin Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.87% 116.91 Delayed Quote.51.70%
OMV AG -1.11% 45.63 Delayed Quote.-7.63%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.92% 606.8725 Real-time Quote.45.69%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX -2.77% 485.8635 Real-time Quote.76.95%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.42% 52.25 Delayed Quote.-29.14%
WTI -0.69% 111.015 Delayed Quote.46.36%
Financials
Sales 2022 47 617 M 49 856 M 49 856 M
Net income 2022 3 067 M 3 211 M 3 211 M
Net Debt 2022 3 254 M 3 407 M 3 407 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,02x
Yield 2022 5,38%
Capitalization 15 088 M 15 798 M 15 798 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 22 376
Free-Float 43,5%
