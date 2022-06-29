German oil refiner to halt diesel deliveries after lightning strike

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German oil refiner Bayernoil GmbH plans to halt deliveries of diesel and heating oil to customers for several days from Thursday after a lightning strike, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Bayernoil is the largest oil refiner in Germany's southern state of Bavaria and the incident adds to two other outages in the same region as Europe's diesel market suffers from the loss of imports from Russia.

In early June, a mechanical incident during a routine check-up damaged a crude oil distillation unit at the Austrian oil and gas group OMV's Schwechat refinery, and the company also plans maintenance at its Burghausen refinery this summer.

Due to these outages, trucks have had to wait in long queues for fuel at Bayernoil in recent days, Bloomberg cited a source as saying.

The two plants affected by the incident can process just over 200,000 barrels of crude a day, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

This is roughly equivalent to the capacity of OMV's Schwechat oil refinery, while the one in Burghausen can process about 76,000 barrels per day.

Bayernoil did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Berlin Editing by Matthew Lewis)