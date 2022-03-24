Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  OMV AG
  News
  Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
03/24 10:50:24 am EDT
40.85 EUR   -5.30%
10:42aOMV : Annual Report 2021
PU
10:42aOMV : Individual Company Closing 2021
PU
08:27aOMV Petrom Completes Solar Park In Romania, Shares Plunge 29%
MT
Summary 
Summary

OMV : Annual Report 2021

03/24/2022 | 10:42am EDT
Annual Report 2021

At a Glance

Five-year summary

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

Sales revenues1

in EUR mn

35,555

16,550

23,461

22,930

20,222

Operating Result

in EUR mn

5,065

1,050

3,582

3,524

1,732

Profit before tax

in EUR mn

4,870

875

3,453

3,298

1,486

Taxes on income and profit

in EUR mn

(2,066)

603

(1,306)

(1,305)

(634)

Net income for the year

in EUR mn

2,804

1,478

2,147

1,993

853

Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent

in EUR mn

2,093

1,258

1,678

1,438

435

Clean CCS Operating Result2

in EUR mn

5,961

1,686

3,536

3,646

2,958

Clean CCS net income2

in EUR mn

3,710

1,026

2,121

2,108

2,035

Clean CCS net income attributable to stockholders of the parent2

in EUR mn

2,866

679

1,624

1,594

1,624

Balance sheet total

in EUR mn

53,798

49,271

40,375

36,961

31,576

Equity

in EUR mn

21,996

19,899

16,863

15,342

14,334

Net debt excluding leases

in EUR mn

4,771

8,130

3,632

1,726

1,713

Net debt including leases

in EUR mn

5,962

9,347

4,686

2,014

2,005

Average capital employed

in EUR mn

29,366

21,555

19,923

16,850

15,550

Cash flow from operating activities excl. net working capital effects

in EUR mn

8,897

2,786

4,264

4,223

3,871

Cash flow from operating activities

in EUR mn

7,017

3,137

4,056

4,396

3,448

Capital expenditure

in EUR mn

2,691

6,048

4,916

3,676

3,376

Organic capital expenditure3

in EUR mn

2,650

1,884

2,251

1,893

1,636

Free cash flow before dividends

in EUR mn

5,196

(2,811)

(583)

1,043

1,681

Organic Free cash flow before dividends4

in EUR mn

4,536

1,273

2,119

2,495

1,862

Return On Average Capital Employed (ROACE)

in %

10

8

11

12

6

Clean CCS ROACE2

in %

13

5

11

13

14

Return On Equity (ROE)

in %

13

9

13

14

6

Equity ratio

in %

41

40

42

42

45

Gearing ratio exluding leases

in %

22

41

22

11

12

Leverage ratio

in %

21

32

22

12

12

Earnings Per Share (EPS)

in EUR

6.40

3.85

5.14

4.40

1.33

Clean CCS EPS2

in EUR

8.77

2.08

4.97

4.88

4.97

Cash flow per share5

in EUR

21.47

9.60

12.42

13.46

10.56

Dividend Per Share (DPS)6

in EUR

2.30

1.85

1.75

1.75

1.50

Payout ratio

in %

36

48

34

40

113

Employees as of December 31

22,434

25,291

19,845

20,231

20,721

Production

in kboe/d

486

463

487

427

348

Production cost

in USD/boe

6.67

6.58

6.61

7.01

8.79

Fuels and other sales volumes Europe7

in mn t

16

15

19

18

18

Natural gas sales volumes

in TWh

196

164

137

114

113

Polyolefin sales volumes7

in mn t

5.93

5.95

5.59

5.27

5.06

Utilization rate steam crackers Europe7

in %

90

73

93

94

86

in mn hours

Lost-Time Injury Rate (LTIR)

worked

0.57

0.32

0.34

0.30

0.34

  1. Sales revenues excluding petroleum excise tax
  2. Adjusted for special items and CCS effects; further information can be found in Note 4 - Segment Reporting - of the Consolidated Financial Statements
  3. Organic capital expenditure is defined as capital expenditure including capitalized Exploration and Appraisal expenditure excluding acquisitions and contingent considerations.
  4. Organic free cash flow before dividends is cash flow from operating activities less cash flow from investing activities excluding disposals and material inorganic cash flow components (e.g., acquisitions)
  5. Cash flow from operating activities
  6. 2021: as proposed by the Executive Board and confirmed by the Supervisory Board, subject to confirmation by the Annual General Meeting 2022
  7. As of Q1/21 the Downstream segment was split in Refining & Marketing and Chemicals & Materials. For comparison only, figures for the previous years are shown in the new structure.

Fields of Activity

Exploration & Production

In Exploration & Production, OMV explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in its four core regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and Asia-Pacific and produces gas in a JV in Russia1. In 2021, daily production was 486 kboe/d (equal to 177.5 mn boe). While natural gas accounted for 59% of total production, oil and NGL flows made up 41%. At year- end 2021, proven reserves amounted to 1,295 mn boe.

Central and

Middle East

North Sea

Asia-Pacific2

Russia1

Eastern Europe2

and Africa

Austria

Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Norway

Malaysia

Romania

Libya

New Zealand

Tunisia

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

Exploration & Production Presence2

Production and oil and gas split

In %

49

18

86

Norway

149

kboe/d

51

kboe/d

Russia1

82

Central and

Middle East

Eastern Europe

and Africa

Romania

47

21

89

53

67

Austria

kboe/d

kboe/d

79

North Sea

Asia-Pacific

Tunisia

41

Kurdistan

96

486

Region

kboe/d

kboe/d

ofIraq

100

59

Russia

Total hydrocarbon

production

Libya

Yemen

United

Oil and NGL

Natural gas

Arab

Emirates

Malaysia

Central and Eastern Europe

New Zealand

Middle East and Africa

North Sea

Asia-Pacific

Russia1

  1. OMV decided to not pursue any future investments in Russia. As a result, Russia is no longer considered one of OMV's core regions.
  2. In addition, OMV holds participations in exploration licenses in Bulgaria, Georgia, Australia, and Mexico.

Refining & Marketing

OMV's Refining & Marketing business refines and markets fuels and natural gas. It operates three inland refineries in Europe and holds a strong market position in the areas where its refineries are located, serving a strong branded retail network and commercial customers. In the Middle East, it owns 15% of ADNOC Refining and ADNOC Global Trading. The processing capacity of its refineries amounted to around 500 kboe/d.

Fuels & Gas

Fuels

Gas

Austria

Bulgaria

Belgium

Germany1

Czech Republic

Netherlands

Hungary

Moldova

Turkey

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia2

United Arab Emirates

Refining & Marketing presence

Netherlands

Belgium

Germany1 303

141 CzechRepublic

100 Slovakia

204 Hungary

  1. Romania
  1. Moldova

Austria 434 Slovenia2 119

Serbia 63

Bulgaria 94

Turkey

United

OMV

Number of

Equity

Gas

Arab

Emirates

refineries

filling stations

gas

storage

Gas-fired

LNG

CEGH

power plant

terminal

  1. OMV has agreed to sell 285 filling stations to EG Group. The closing of this transaction is expected in 2022.
  2. OMV has agreed to sell its business in Slovenia to MOL Group. The closing of this transaction is expected in 2022.

Chemicals & Materials

In Chemicals & Materials, OMV, through its subsidiary Borealis, is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions with total polyolefin sales of 5.9 mn t in 2021, and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers and plastics recycling. The company supplies services and products to customers worldwide through Borealis and its two important joint ventures: Borouge (with ADNOC, based in the UAE and Singapore) and Baystar™ (with TotalEnergies, based in the US).

Finland

Chemicals & Materials presence1

Sweden

Russia

Netherlands

Belgium

United Kingdom

Poland

Germany

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Austria

Hungary

France

Romania

Croatia

Serbia

Bulgaria

Spain

Italy

Greece

Turkey

United States

China Japan

Mexico

Colombia Brazil

Morocco Egypt

Thailand

India

Indonesia

South

Vietnam

Korea

Malaysia

Singapore

Chile

United

Argentina

South Africa

Arab

Emirates

1 Chemicals & Materials presence comprises OMV's petrochemicals presence as well as the production plants, sales offices, and logistics hubs of Borealis and Borouge.

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 14:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 31 247 M 34 379 M 34 379 M
Net income 2021 2 367 M 2 605 M 2 605 M
Net Debt 2021 6 494 M 7 144 M 7 144 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,50x
Yield 2021 4,66%
Capitalization 14 104 M 15 518 M 15 518 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 22 434
Free-Float 43,5%
Managers and Directors
Alfred Stern Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV AG-13.65%15 518
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION35.86%351 939
CHEVRON CORPORATION41.34%323 021
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.22%211 043
BP PLC17.37%99 146
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION2.48%74 060