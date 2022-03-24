OMV : Annual Report 2021

Chemicals & Materials

In Chemicals & Materials, OMV, through its subsidiary Borealis, is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions with total polyolefin sales of 5.9 mn t in 2021, and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers and plastics recycling. The company supplies services and products to customers worldwide through Borealis and its two important joint ventures: Borouge (with ADNOC, based in the UAE and Singapore) and Baystar™ (with TotalEnergies, based in the US).