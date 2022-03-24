OMV : Annual Report 2021

Net income attributable to stockholders of the parent
in EUR mn
2,093
1,258
1,678
1,438
435
Clean CCS Operating Result2
in EUR mn
5,961
1,686
3,536
3,646
2,958
Clean CCS net income2
in EUR mn
3,710
1,026
2,121
2,108
2,035
Clean CCS net income attributable to stockholders of the parent2
in EUR mn
2,866
679
1,624
1,594
1,624
Balance sheet total
in EUR mn
53,798
49,271
40,375
36,961
31,576
Equity
in EUR mn
21,996
19,899
16,863
15,342
14,334
Net debt excluding leases
in EUR mn
4,771
8,130
3,632
1,726
1,713
Net debt including leases
in EUR mn
5,962
9,347
4,686
2,014
2,005
Average capital employed
in EUR mn
29,366
21,555
19,923
16,850
15,550
Cash flow from operating activities excl. net working capital effects
in EUR mn
8,897
2,786
4,264
4,223
3,871
Cash flow from operating activities
in EUR mn
7,017
3,137
4,056
4,396
3,448
Capital expenditure
in EUR mn
2,691
6,048
4,916
3,676
3,376
Organic capital expenditure3
in EUR mn
2,650
1,884
2,251
1,893
1,636
Free cash flow before dividends
in EUR mn
5,196
(2,811)
(583)
1,043
1,681
Organic Free cash flow before dividends4
in EUR mn
4,536
1,273
2,119
2,495
1,862
Return On Average Capital Employed (ROACE)
in %
10
8
11
12
6
Clean CCS ROACE2
in %
13
5
11
13
14
Return On Equity (ROE)
in %
13
9
13
14
6
Equity ratio
in %
41
40
42
42
45
Gearing ratio exluding leases
in %
22
41
22
11
12
Leverage ratio
in %
21
32
22
12
12
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
in EUR
6.40
3.85
5.14
4.40
1.33
Clean CCS EPS2
in EUR
8.77
2.08
4.97
4.88
4.97
Cash flow per share5
in EUR
21.47
9.60
12.42
13.46
10.56
Dividend Per Share (DPS)6
in EUR
2.30
1.85
1.75
1.75
1.50
Payout ratio
in %
36
48
34
40
113
Employees as of December 31
22,434
25,291
19,845
20,231
20,721
Production
in kboe/d
486
463
487
427
348
Production cost
in USD/boe
6.67
6.58
6.61
7.01
8.79
Fuels and other sales volumes Europe7
in mn t
16
15
19
18
18
Natural gas sales volumes
in TWh
196
164
137
114
113
Polyolefin sales volumes7
in mn t
5.93
5.95
5.59
5.27
5.06
Utilization rate steam crackers Europe7
in %
90
73
93
94
86
in mn hours
Lost-Time Injury Rate (LTIR)
worked
0.57
0.32
0.34
0.30
0.34
Sales revenues excluding petroleum excise tax
Adjusted for special items and CCS effects; further information can be found in Note 4 - Segment Reporting - of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Organic capital expenditure is defined as capital expenditure including capitalized Exploration and Appraisal expenditure excluding acquisitions and contingent considerations.
Organic free cash flow before dividends is cash flow from operating activities less cash flow from investing activities excluding disposals and material inorganic cash flow components (e.g., acquisitions)
Cash flow from operating activities
2021: as proposed by the Executive Board and confirmed by the Supervisory Board, subject to confirmation by the Annual General Meeting 2022
As of Q1/21 the Downstream segment was split in Refining & Marketing and Chemicals & Materials. For comparison only, figures for the previous years are shown in the new structure.
Fields of Activity
Exploration & Production
In Exploration & Production, OMV explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in its four core regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and Asia-Pacific and produces gas in a JV in Russia1. In 2021, daily production was 486 kboe/d (equal to 177.5 mn boe). While natural gas accounted for 59% of total production, oil and NGL flows made up 41%. At year- end 2021, proven reserves amounted to 1,295 mn boe.
Central and
Middle East
North Sea
Asia-Pacific2
Russia1
Eastern Europe2
and Africa
Austria
Kurdistan Region of Iraq
Norway
Malaysia
Romania
Libya
New Zealand
Tunisia
United Arab Emirates
Yemen
Exploration & Production Presence2
Production and oil and gas split
In %
49
18
86
Norway
149
kboe/d
51
kboe/d
Russia1
82
Central and
Middle East
Eastern Europe
and Africa
Romania
47
21
89
53
67
Austria
kboe/d
kboe/d
79
North Sea
Asia-Pacific
Tunisia
41
Kurdistan
96
486
Region
kboe/d
kboe/d
ofIraq
100
59
Russia
Total hydrocarbon
production
Libya
Yemen
United
Oil and NGL
Natural gas
Arab
Emirates
Malaysia
Central and Eastern Europe
New Zealand
Middle East and Africa
North Sea
Asia-Pacific
Russia1
OMV decided to not pursue any future investments in Russia. As a result, Russia is no longer considered one of OMV's core regions.
In addition, OMV holds participations in exploration licenses in Bulgaria, Georgia, Australia, and Mexico.
Refining & Marketing
OMV's Refining & Marketing business refines and markets fuels and natural gas. It operates three inland refineries in Europe and holds a strong market position in the areas where its refineries are located, serving a strong branded retail network and commercial customers. In the Middle East, it owns 15% of ADNOC Refining and ADNOC Global Trading. The processing capacity of its refineries amounted to around 500 kboe/d.
Fuels & Gas
Fuels
Gas
Austria
Bulgaria
Belgium
Germany1
Czech Republic
Netherlands
Hungary
Moldova
Turkey
Romania
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia2
United Arab Emirates
Refining & Marketing presence
Netherlands
Belgium
Germany1303
141CzechRepublic
100 Slovakia
204 Hungary
Romania
Moldova
Austria 434 Slovenia2119
Serbia 63
Bulgaria 94
Turkey
United
OMV
Number of
Equity
Gas
Arab
Emirates
refineries
filling stations
gas
storage
Gas-fired
LNG
CEGH
power plant
terminal
OMV has agreed to sell 285 filling stations to EG Group. The closing of this transaction is expected in 2022.
OMV has agreed to sell its business in Slovenia to MOL Group. The closing of this transaction is expected in 2022.
Chemicals & Materials
In Chemicals & Materials, OMV, through its subsidiary Borealis, is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions with total polyolefin sales of 5.9 mn t in 2021, and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers and plastics recycling. The company supplies services and products to customers worldwide through Borealis and its two important joint ventures: Borouge (with ADNOC, based in the UAE and Singapore) and Baystar™ (with TotalEnergies, based in the US).
Finland
Chemicals & Materials presence1
Sweden
Russia
Netherlands
Belgium
United Kingdom
Poland
Germany
Czech Republic
Slovakia
Austria
Hungary
France
Romania
Croatia
Serbia
Bulgaria
Spain
Italy
Greece
Turkey
United States
China Japan
Mexico
Colombia Brazil
Morocco Egypt
Thailand
India
Indonesia
South
Vietnam
Korea
Malaysia
Singapore
Chile
United
Argentina
South Africa
Arab
Emirates
1 Chemicals & Materials presence comprises OMV's petrochemicals presence as well as the production plants, sales offices, and logistics hubs of Borealis and Borouge.