OMV : Borealis and YILDIRIM signed a binding agreement for Yildirim to acquire Borealis' shareholding in Rosier SA

Borealis AG and YILDIRIM Group's YILFERT Holding signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of Borealis' shares in Rosier SA. The offer values the business (enterprise value) at EUR 35 million, resulting in a valuation of roughly EUR 11.65 per share. Borealis currently holds 98.09% of Rosier SA shares and has announced its intention to launch a squeeze out offer for the remaining Rosier's shares at a price of EUR 20 per share in accordance with the Belgian Royal Decree on Public Squeeze-Out Offers. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals and Borealis concluding the squeeze out.



YILDIRIM Group is one of the fastest-growing Dutch-Turkish industrial conglomerates headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. As of today, YILDIRIM is active in 9 different sectors, with a presence in 54 countries on 5 continents, employing more than 20,000 people. YILDIRIM's main business sectors are port management, metals & mining, fertilizers & chemicals, shipping & logistics, energy & power, energy commodities. The Group also owns 24% shares of CMA CGM Group, the world's 3rd biggest shipping & logistics company. YILDIRIM Group is wholly owned by brothers Ali Riza YILDIRIM and Robert Yuksel YILDIRIM. The Group has achieved sustainable organic & inorganic growth through numerous mergers and acquisitions activities for the last 20 years, focusing on investments and privatizations across the world.



Borealis will continue to focus on its core activities of providing innovative and sustainable solutions in the fields of polyolefins and base chemicals and on the transformation towards a circular economy.