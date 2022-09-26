Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. OMV AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
2022-09-26
36.21 EUR   +0.51%
OMV : Borealis and YILDIRIM signed a binding agreement for Yildirim to acquire Borealis' shareholding in Rosier SA

09/26/2022 | 02:35am EDT
Borealis and YILDIRIM signed a binding agreement for Yildirim to acquire Borealis' shareholding in Rosier SA

Borealis AG and YILDIRIM Group's YILFERT Holding signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of Borealis' shares in Rosier SA. The offer values the business (enterprise value) at EUR 35 million, resulting in a valuation of roughly EUR 11.65 per share. Borealis currently holds 98.09% of Rosier SA shares and has announced its intention to launch a squeeze out offer for the remaining Rosier's shares at a price of EUR 20 per share in accordance with the Belgian Royal Decree on Public Squeeze-Out Offers. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals and Borealis concluding the squeeze out.

YILDIRIM Group is one of the fastest-growing Dutch-Turkish industrial conglomerates headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. As of today, YILDIRIM is active in 9 different sectors, with a presence in 54 countries on 5 continents, employing more than 20,000 people. YILDIRIM's main business sectors are port management, metals & mining, fertilizers & chemicals, shipping & logistics, energy & power, energy commodities. The Group also owns 24% shares of CMA CGM Group, the world's 3rd biggest shipping & logistics company. YILDIRIM Group is wholly owned by brothers Ali Riza YILDIRIM and Robert Yuksel YILDIRIM. The Group has achieved sustainable organic & inorganic growth through numerous mergers and acquisitions activities for the last 20 years, focusing on investments and privatizations across the world.

Borealis will continue to focus on its core activities of providing innovative and sustainable solutions in the fields of polyolefins and base chemicals and on the transformation towards a circular economy.

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 06:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 55 356 M 53 822 M 53 822 M
Net income 2022 4 151 M 4 036 M 4 036 M
Net Debt 2022 2 306 M 2 242 M 2 242 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,66x
Yield 2022 6,94%
Capitalization 11 781 M 11 455 M 11 455 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 22 338
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 36,02 €
Average target price 55,53 €
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
Managers and Directors
Alfred Stern Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV AG-27.89%11 455
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION40.14%357 375
CHEVRON CORPORATION23.37%283 378
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD3.01%191 030
BP PLC31.04%87 873
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-2.48%71 400