OMV : Decreasing energy prices and weak chemicals demand dampen the earnings outlook

OMV AG is the leading oil and gas group in central Europe. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and distribution of hydrocarbons (58.1%). At the end of 2021, the group had 3 refineries located in Austria, Germany and Romania, and 2,088 filling stations in Europe; - manufacturing of chemical products (26%): advanced polyolefins, base chemicals, fertilizers and plastics; - exploration and production of oil and gas (15%): 486,000 barrels of crude oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) produced per day in 2021; - autres (0,9%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Austria (11.9%), Germany (19%), Romania (9.9%), Norway (2.2%), Europe (47.5%), United Arab Emirates (1.8%), Russia (1.4%), New Zealand (1%) and other (5.3%).