|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04:41:34 2023-07-13 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|41.24 EUR
|-0.01%
|+3.22%
|-14.01%
|10:30am
|OMV : Decreasing energy prices and weak chemicals demand dampen the earnings outlook
|Jul. 12
|ADNOC, ÖBAG Obtain European Commission Nod for Joint Control of Austria's OMV
|MT
OMV : Decreasing energy prices and weak chemicals demand dampen the earnings outlook
Today at 04:30 am
Latest news about OMV AG
Company Profile
OMV AG is the leading oil and gas group in central Europe. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and distribution of hydrocarbons (58.1%). At the end of 2021, the group had 3 refineries located in Austria, Germany and Romania, and 2,088 filling stations in Europe; - manufacturing of chemical products (26%): advanced polyolefins, base chemicals, fertilizers and plastics; - exploration and production of oil and gas (15%): 486,000 barrels of crude oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) produced per day in 2021; - autres (0,9%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Austria (11.9%), Germany (19%), Romania (9.9%), Norway (2.2%), Europe (47.5%), United Arab Emirates (1.8%), Russia (1.4%), New Zealand (1%) and other (5.3%).Read more
Calendar
2023-07-28 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for OMV AG
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
41.24EUR
Average target price
50.24EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.82%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
