OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Vienna

FN 93363z, ISIN-Code AT0000743059

Dividend announcement

We hereby announce that, based on the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting held on May 28, 2024, a regular dividend of EUR 2.95 for each no-par value common share as well as a special dividend of EUR 2.10 for each no-par value common share, less capital gains tax as legally applicable, will be paid to the shareholders of our company for the financial year 2023.

Payment of dividend will be made starting as of June 10, 2024, by credit at the individual depositary bank.

Ex-dividend 2024 trading at Vienna Stock Exchange takes place as of June 5, 2024, the dividend record date is June 6, 2024.

Vienna, May 2024

The Executive Board