OMV AG    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OMV : EUR 2 bn disposal program well on the way – second divestment package announced

02/04/2021 | 01:28am EST
OMV's EUR 2 bn disposal program well on the way - second divestment package announced
  • Already signed transactions leading to deleveraging effect of more than EUR 1 bn in 2021
  • Second divestment package comprises OMV's business in Slovenia and Borealis' nitrogen business
  • Third divestment package to be communicated during course of this year

In March 2020, OMV, the international, integrated oil and gas and chemical company headquartered in Vienna, announced a disposal program of EUR 2 bn until the end of 2021. The company made great progress in 2020 and was able to sign agreements for the three assets of the first divestment package: the sale of the 51% stake in the gas logistics subsidiary Gas Connect Austria, the sale of the OMV filling station business in Germany and the sale of the Upstream business in Kazakhstan. The closing of all three divestments is expected in 2021 - subject to the required regulatory approvals. In total, the first package will lead to a substantial deleveraging effect of more than EUR 1 bn.

Today, OMV has announced a second package with two divestments:

  • The divestment of OMV's business in Slovenia, where OMV currently operates 120 filling stations under the OMV, Eurotruck, Avanti and Diskont brands. With its limited integration within the Downstream oil value chain, the divestment of this business represents a further step in OMV's portfolio optimization.
  • OMV's subsidiary Borealis has decided to start a process of divesting its nitrogen business unit including fertilizer, technical nitrogen and melamine products. The company's share in fertilizer production sites in The Netherlands and Belgium ('Rosier') is not presently being considered within the potential sales process. Borealis will continue to focus on its core activities of providing innovative solutions in the fields of polyolefins and base chemicals, thus extending OMV's value chain towards higher value chemical products and the transformation towards a circular economy.

'We are well on our way to deliver on our decisive disposal program, and with this second divestment package OMV is taking another big step towards fulfilling our promise to deleverage quickly', said Rainer Seele, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of OMV.

The company will announce a third package of divestments later this year. With the disposal program, OMV intends to reduce its gearing ratio excluding leases to around 30% by the end of 2021.

Background information:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft
OMV produces and markets oil and gas, as well as chemical solutions in a responsible way and develops innovative solutions for a circular economy. With Group sales revenues of EUR 17 bn and a workforce of around 26,000 employees in 2020 (incl. Borealis), OMV is one of Austria's largest listed industrial companies. In Upstream, OMV has a strong base in Central and Eastern Europe as well as a balanced international portfolio, with Middle East & Africa, the North Sea, Russia and Asia-Pacific as further core regions. Daily average production was 463,000 boe/d in 2020. In Downstream, OMV operates three refineries in Europe and owns a 15% share in ADNOC Refining and ADNOC Global Trading, with a total annual processing capacity of 24.9 mn tons. Furthermore, OMV operates about 2,100 filling stations in ten European countries and runs gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany. In 2020, total natural gas sales volumes amounted to around 164 TWh. In the chemicals sector, OMV, through its subsidiary Borealis, is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and a European market leader in base chemicals, fertilizers and the mechanical recycling of plastics. Borealis operates in over 120 countries. In 2020, Borealis generated EUR 6.8 billion in sales revenue. The company supplies services and products to customers around the globe through Borealis and two important joint ventures: Borouge (with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC, based in UAE); and Baystar™ (with Total, based in the US). Sustainability is an integral part of OMV's corporate strategy. OMV supports the transition to a lower-carbon economy and has set measurable targets for reducing carbon intensity.

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 06:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 18 055 M 21 699 M 21 699 M
Net income 2020 -0,16 M -0,19 M -0,19 M
Net Debt 2020 7 807 M 9 383 M 9 383 M
P/E ratio 2020 116x
Yield 2020 5,07%
Capitalization 11 581 M 13 925 M 13 919 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 19 228
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 37,29 €
Last Close Price 35,42 €
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rainer Seele Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christine Asperger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OMV AG7.33%13 925
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION15.04%193 152
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-3.00%167 580
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.07%70 664
BP PLC1.37%70 325
NESTE OYJ-0.07%54 594
