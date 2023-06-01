OMV Gets New Supervisory Board Chairman

By Joshua Kirby



OMV shareholders elected a new chairman for its supervisory board at Wednesday's annual meeting, with the final dividend for 2022 also approved.

Lutz Feldmann will chair the supervisory board at the Austrian oil-and-gas firm after predecessor Mark Garrett stepped down, a move announced in April. Feldmann has held management and supervisory positions at various energy firms including E.ON and BP, OMV said at the time.

Shareholders meanwhile approved a total dividend of 5.05 euros ($5.40) a share, to be paid on June 12, OMV said.

