  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  OMV AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:53:52 2023-06-01 am EDT
41.97 EUR   +0.70%
01:21aOMV Gets New Supervisory Board Chairman
DJ
05/31Omv : Results of OMV's Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
05/23OMV Grants CGG Initial Three-year Extension for Use of Dedicated Center in Vienna
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
OMV Gets New Supervisory Board Chairman

06/01/2023 | 01:21am EDT

OMV Gets New Supervisory Board Chairman

06/01/2023 | 01:21am EDT
By Joshua Kirby

OMV shareholders elected a new chairman for its supervisory board at Wednesday's annual meeting, with the final dividend for 2022 also approved.

Lutz Feldmann will chair the supervisory board at the Austrian oil-and-gas firm after predecessor Mark Garrett stepped down, a move announced in April. Feldmann has held management and supervisory positions at various energy firms including E.ON and BP, OMV said at the time.

Shareholders meanwhile approved a total dividend of 5.05 euros ($5.40) a share, to be paid on June 12, OMV said.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-23 0120ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.98% 72.89 Delayed Quote.-14.16%
OMV AG -2.04% 41.68 Delayed Quote.-13.35%
WTI 0.93% 68.422 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
Financials
Sales 2023 47 777 M 50 918 M 50 918 M
Net income 2023 2 553 M 2 721 M 2 721 M
Net Debt 2023 991 M 1 056 M 1 056 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,24x
Yield 2023 11,1%
Capitalization 13 632 M 14 529 M 14 529 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 22 194
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 41,68 €
Average target price 52,77 €
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred Stern Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV AG-13.35%14 529
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-5.68%420 632
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-1.07%193 635
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION35.01%102 755
BP PLC-1.75%101 004
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-7.39%45 733
