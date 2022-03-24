OMV : Individual Company Closing 2021

OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT ANNUAL REPORT 2021 / REPORT OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Dear Shareholders,

The past year was marked by numerous uncertainties despite economic growth. The societal effects of new coro- navirus variants as well as supply bottlenecks and higher raw material costs put somewhat of a damper on the global economic upswing, particularly in the second half of the year. In addition we faced increasing geopolitical tensions which unfortunately culminated in the invasion of Ukraine in the first quarter of 2022.

In this challenging environment, the strength and robustness of OMV's diversified portfolio and the advantages of the expanded value chain including chemical products once again proved their value, and we were able to generate record earnings. This is only partially due to the rise in oil and gas prices. Well over half of this result stems from the Refining & Marketing and especially the Chemicals & Materials businesses, which do not profit from high oil and gas prices. At its core, this success is attributable to the commitment and expertise of our employees, who optimally leveraged the many and varied market conditions - for oil and gas as well as our refinery and chemical products.

This remarkable success and OMV's still extremely stable financial position are also reflected in the proposed progressive dividend of EUR 2.30 per share, by means of which you, dear shareholders, partake in OMV's suc- cesses.

In the following, I would like to inform you about the Supervisory Board's work during the 2021 financial year:

Composition of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board

On April 1, 2021, the reorganization of OMV Group approved by the Supervisory Board in February 2021 took ef- fect. This entailed the former Refining & Petrochemical Operations business being divided into Refining on the one hand and Chemicals & Materials on the other hand. The Executive Board team welcomed a new member on April 1, 2021: Alfred Stern, responsible for Chemicals & Materials, including our circular economy activities. He joins OMV as a manager with extensive international experience in the chemical industry who not only ensured the excellent market positioning of Borealis' polyolefin business but also furthered the company's circular economy efforts in recent years. Thomas Gangl, OMV's Executive Board member responsible for Refining & Petrochemical Operations, took the position of CEO of Borealis AG as of April 1, 2021.

The Refining business had been under the interim leadership of Elena Skvortsova, Executive Officer Marketing & Trading, up to June 30, 2021. On July 1, 2021, Martijn van Koten took over this position as Executive Board mem- ber. Van Koten possesses extraordinarily broad international management expertise in the refinery and chemical business and, along with the Executive Board team, will pursue the transformation of OMV's refinery activities.

On April 26, 2021, former Executive Board Chairman and CEO, Rainer Seele, announced that he would not extend his Executive Board contract past June 30, 2022.

In its meeting on June 1, 2021, the Supervisory Board appointed Alfred Stern as his successor in the position of Executive Board Chairman and CEO effective September 1, 2021. Rainer Seele stepped down on August 31, 2021, by mutual agreement. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Rainer Seele for his service to OMV and the further development of the Company. Rainer Seele and his Executive Board team were instrumental in reorganizing OMV's portfolio, significantly increasing the Company's profitability, and therefore putting in place good conditions for the transformation of OMV. At the same time, he spearheaded the Borealis deal, taking the first major, strategic step in this transformation process. In recruiting Alfred Stern, we succeeded in bringing on board as our new Executive Board Chairman and CEO an international chemical industry executive with substantial experience and knowledge in circular economy innovation.

In 2021, some changes were also made to the Supervisory Board. Mansour Mohamed Al Mulla stepped down effective at the end of the Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2021, and Saeed Al Mazrouei was elected his successor serving as Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Following Thomas Schmid's resignation, Christine Catasta was elected to the Supervisory Board at the extraordinary General Meeting on September 10, 2021. She holds the position of First Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board.

There were changes on the part of the employee representatives in 2021 as well. Effective January 18, 2021, Ni- cole Schachenhofer and Hubert Bunderla were nominated as new members of the Supervisory Board. Herbert Lindner stepped down as of August 31, 2021, and Alexander Auer was appointed to the Supervisory Board as his successor as of September 1, 2021.