OMV : Mark Garrett to resign as OMV Supervisory Board Chairman at 2023 Annual General Meeting

Mark Garrett has announced that he will not be available for another term as OMV Supervisory Board Chairman due to new professional challenges and limited time resources. Österreichische Beteiligungs AG (ÖBAG) will propose Lutz Feldmann as a candidate for the OMV Supervisory Board. Lutz Feldmann has held various management positions at E.ON, BP and ARAL and is currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board at EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, among others.



Mark Garrett has been instrumental in initiating OMV's transformation. During this time, OMV's new strategy has been developed and approved by the Supervisory Board. In addition, the Group has been restructured and a new Executive Board team put in place with broad expertise and international experience. The new corporate structure came into effect on January 1, 2023, and should enable the full implementation of Strategy 2030.

