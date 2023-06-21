Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. OMV AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:43:14 2023-06-21 am EDT
38.63 EUR   -0.17%
02:22aOMV Petrom, Romgaz to Invest Up to $4.4 Billion to Develop Romania Gas Project
DJ
02:03aOMV Petrom greenlights offshore Black Sea gas project Neptun Deep
RE
01:53aOmv : announces final investment decision taken by OMV Petrom for natural gas deep-water project Neptun Deep
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OMV Petrom greenlights offshore Black Sea gas project Neptun Deep

06/21/2023 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUCHAREST, June 21 (Reuters) - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria's OMV, on Wednesday said it has made the final investment decision to develop long-awaited Black Sea deep water gas project Neptun Deep.

The company, which will develop the project jointly with state-owned gas producer Romgaz, said it expected first gas output by 2027.

It estimated the project will cost 4 billion euros ($4.36 billion), to be split jointly between the two companies, with the spending seen mostly in 2024-2026.

Neptun Deep is currently expected to hold recoverable volumes at around 100 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas.

The company first announced it had discovered 1.5 to 3 trillion cubic feet of gas in the Black Sea in 2012, one of the European Union's most significant natural gas deposits.

A final investment decision has been postponed several times in the last decade as previous governments introduced punitive taxes and regulatory restrictions, with delays felt most keenly in 2022, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered an energy crisis.

Romanian lawmakers reversed changes last year, paving the way to unlock investment in the Black Sea, where the EU state has an estimated 200 bcm of gas which would diversify supply in the region, ensure Romania's transition to green energy, and bring billions in revenue.

"This final investment decision is a major step forward in delivering OMV Petrom's Strategy 2030," the company said in a statement. "The project is expected to increase by 50% the company’s 2030 EBIT."

In 2022, Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG), controlled by U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, launched Romania's first offshore development in three decades, extracting 1 bcm of gas per year, or roughly 10% of the country's consumption.

($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Varun H K)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.57% 75.98 Delayed Quote.-11.48%
OMV AG -2.08% 38.69 Delayed Quote.-19.56%
OMV PETROM S.A. 0.00% 0.492 End-of-day quote.17.14%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.31% 120.0019 Real-time Quote.-39.20%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -0.03% 31.37 Delayed Quote.5.13%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.72% 84.43 Delayed Quote.15.04%
WTI 0.50% 71.349 Delayed Quote.-11.25%
All news about OMV AG
02:22aOMV Petrom, Romgaz to Invest Up to $4.4 Billion to Develop Romania Gas Project
DJ
02:03aOMV Petrom greenlights offshore Black Sea gas project Neptun Deep
RE
01:53aOmv : announces final investment decision taken by OMV Petrom for natural gas deep-water p..
PU
06/20Circles: Abu Dhabi state oil company has interest in Covestro
DP
06/20OMV Extends Alfred Stern's CEO Mandate
DJ
06/14Omv : and Eavor join forces in geothermal technology
PU
06/14Eavor Technologies Inc. announced that it expects to receive funding from OMV Aktienges..
CI
06/13OMV Petrom makes largest crude oil discovery in decades
RE
06/13OMV Petrom Discovers Oil, Gas Deposits in Romania
MT
06/10Oil prices unlikely to see $100/bbl thanks to China, equities remain attractive
Alphavalue
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMV AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 48 791 M 53 213 M 53 213 M
Net income 2023 2 478 M 2 702 M 2 702 M
Net Debt 2023 1 206 M 1 315 M 1 315 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,86x
Yield 2023 11,7%
Capitalization 12 654 M 13 801 M 13 801 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 22 194
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 38,69 €
Average target price 51,22 €
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred Stern Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV AG-19.56%13 801
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-6.87%424 975
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.18%197 907
BP PLC-4.41%102 129
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION22.81%100 748
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-4.68%48 067
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer