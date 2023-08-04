  1. Markets
  2. Stock Autriche
  3. OMV AG
  4. News
  5. OMV : Q2
Security OMV

OMV AG

Equities OMV AT0000743059

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02:23:32 2023-08-04 pm EDT Intraday chart for OMV AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
40.80 EUR +0.44% +1.33% -14.68%
08:02pm OMV : Q2: Chemicals, refining softens the H2 outlook Alphavalue
Aug. 03 Italy's Saipem wins two contracts in Romania and Germany for overall 1.8 bln euros RE

OMV : Q2: Chemicals, refining softens the H2 outlook

Today at 02:02 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about OMV AG

OMV : Q2: Chemicals, refining softens the H2 outlook Alphavalue
Italy's Saipem wins two contracts in Romania and Germany for overall 1.8 bln euros RE
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day DJ
Transcript : OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023 CI
BP and OMV sign 10 year liquefied natural gas supply agreement AN
BP Commits to Providing Austria's OMV with LNG Under 10-year Supply Deal MT
BP, OMV Seal LNG Supply Agreement DJ
OMV reports drop in Q2 earnings as oil, gas prices fall RE
OMV 2Q Profit Slumped Amid Lower Market Prices DJ
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 CI
OMV Petrom Wins EU Funding for Installation of EV Charging Points in Europe MT
Circles: Oil group Adnoc raises offer for Covestro - share price falls DP
Circles: Abu Dhabi oil group Adnoc raises offer for Covestro DP
OMV Petrom Signs Financing Deals for Four Photovoltaic Parks in Romania MT
Serica Energy appoints David Latin as chair AN
Libya's Sharara and El Feel oilfields has resumed on Saturday evening RE
OMV to enter talks with ADNOC to create $20 billion chemicals giant RE
OMV, Adnoc Pursue Negotiations to Potentially Combine Polyolefins Businesses DJ
OMV Confirms Talks With Adnoc for Polyolefins Business MT
OMV to Enter Talks with ADNOC to Create $20 Billion Chemicals Giant CI
Production shuts at Libya's El Feel, Sharara and 108 oilfields -tribal leader, oil engineers RE
Production in Libya's Sharara oilfield gradually shut, to totally shutdown by Friday RE
OMV : Borealis-Borouge merger strained by potential governance and a regulatory quagmire but catalysts still exist Alphavalue
OMV : Decreasing energy prices and weak chemicals demand dampen the earnings outlook Alphavalue
ADNOC, ÖBAG Obtain European Commission Nod for Joint Control of Austria's OMV MT

Chart OMV AG

Chart OMV AG
More charts

Company Profile

OMV AG is the leading oil and gas group in central Europe. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and distribution of hydrocarbons (58.1%). At the end of 2021, the group had 3 refineries located in Austria, Germany and Romania, and 2,088 filling stations in Europe; - manufacturing of chemical products (26%): advanced polyolefins, base chemicals, fertilizers and plastics; - exploration and production of oil and gas (15%): 486,000 barrels of crude oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) produced per day in 2021; - autres (0,9%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Austria (11.9%), Germany (19%), Romania (9.9%), Norway (2.2%), Europe (47.5%), United Arab Emirates (1.8%), Russia (1.4%), New Zealand (1%) and other (5.3%).
Sector
Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing
Calendar
2023-10-09 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for OMV AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
40.62EUR
Average target price
49.41EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.65%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
OMV AG
Chart Analysis OMV AG
-14.68% 14 549 M $
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis SK Innovation Co., Ltd.
+31.82% 13 984 M $
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis Indian Oil Corporation Limited
+20.65% 15 553 M $
ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR DISTRIBUTION
Chart Analysis Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution
-11.56% 13 273 M $
YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Chart Analysis YPF Sociedad Anónima
+156.04% 11 387 M $
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis ENEOS Holdings, Inc.
+15.51% 10 901 M $
WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP
Chart Analysis Western Midstream Partners, LP
+4.73% 10 865 M $
REPSOL S.A.
Chart Analysis Repsol S.A.
-7.27% 19 077 M $
EMPRESAS COPEC S.A.
Chart Analysis Empresas Copec S.A.
+2.70% 9 885 M $
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
+9.05% 9 642 M $
Other Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer