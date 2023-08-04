|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02:23:32 2023-08-04 pm EDT
|OMV : Q2: Chemicals, refining softens the H2 outlook
|Aug. 03
|Italy's Saipem wins two contracts in Romania and Germany for overall 1.8 bln euros
|RE
OMV : Q2: Chemicals, refining softens the H2 outlook
Today at 02:02 pm
OMV AG is the leading oil and gas group in central Europe. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and distribution of hydrocarbons (58.1%). At the end of 2021, the group had 3 refineries located in Austria, Germany and Romania, and 2,088 filling stations in Europe; - manufacturing of chemical products (26%): advanced polyolefins, base chemicals, fertilizers and plastics; - exploration and production of oil and gas (15%): 486,000 barrels of crude oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) produced per day in 2021; - autres (0,9%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Austria (11.9%), Germany (19%), Romania (9.9%), Norway (2.2%), Europe (47.5%), United Arab Emirates (1.8%), Russia (1.4%), New Zealand (1%) and other (5.3%).
Sector Other Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing
