Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. OMV AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:09 2022-10-10 am EDT
39.39 EUR   -1.35%
01:47aOMV: Q3 retail and commercial margins increased q/q
RE
10/07OMV Petrom Invests $69 Million To Replace Coke Drums At Romanian Refinery
MT
10/07Omv : Schwechat Refinery is in full operation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OMV: Q3 retail and commercial margins increased q/q

10/10/2022 | 01:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Austrian oil and gas group OMV is seen at a gas station in Vienna

BERLIN (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV said on Monday its retail and commercial margins increased in the third quarter from the second.

OMV also said a mechanical incident at its Schwechat refinery would have a negative impact on its third quarter result "as we expect payments from the business interruption insurance at a later point in time."

Full operations at the refinery resumed on Oct. 7.

"Positive cash flow effects stemming from our natural gas exchange trading activity are expected to offset to a large extent the outflows coming from the injection of natural gas into the storages," it added in a third quarter trading update.

In July, OMV reported figures showing it more than doubled second-quarter core operating profit on the back of soaring gas prices fuelled by the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.82% 97.09 Delayed Quote.21.80%
OMV AG -1.24% 39.93 Delayed Quote.-20.06%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.14% 319.1966 Real-time Quote.82.51%
WTI -0.80% 91.897 Delayed Quote.23.59%
All news about OMV AG
01:47aOMV: Q3 retail and commercial margins increased q/q
RE
10/07OMV Petrom Invests $69 Million To Replace Coke Drums At Romanian Refinery
MT
10/07Omv : Schwechat Refinery is in full operation
PU
10/03OMV Petrom maintains the 50-bani discount on the fuel prices at OMV and Petrom filling ..
AQ
10/03OMV Petrom, Complexul Energetic Oltenia to Build 450 MW of Solar Parks in Romania
MT
10/03Omv : Borealis restarts PDH construction site in Kallo with Ponticelli as contractor
PU
10/03Omv : starts two geothermal projects
PU
10/01Italy's Eni working with Gazprom to resolve Russian gas flow halt
RE
09/30Bulgaria Probes Lukoil's Local Unit For Applying Price Squeeze On Competitors
MT
09/29Omv Refinery Schwechat : No indication of sabotage – no investigations by the Direct..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OMV AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 54 585 M 53 363 M 53 363 M
Net income 2022 4 107 M 4 015 M 4 015 M
Net Debt 2022 2 335 M 2 283 M 2 283 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,95x
Yield 2022 6,26%
Capitalization 13 060 M 12 768 M 12 768 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 22 338
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 39,93 €
Average target price 55,79 €
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred Stern Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV AG-20.06%12 768
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION65.11%421 056
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.71%187 083
BP PLC41.94%96 218
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-4.96%68 779
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION66.96%53 273