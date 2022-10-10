OMV: Q3 retail and commercial margins increased q/q

OMV also said a mechanical incident at its Schwechat refinery would have a negative impact on its third quarter result "as we expect payments from the business interruption insurance at a later point in time."

Full operations at the refinery resumed on Oct. 7.

"Positive cash flow effects stemming from our natural gas exchange trading activity are expected to offset to a large extent the outflows coming from the injection of natural gas into the storages," it added in a third quarter trading update.

In July, OMV reported figures showing it more than doubled second-quarter core operating profit on the back of soaring gas prices fuelled by the war in Ukraine.

