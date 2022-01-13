Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  OMV AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/13 01:34:02 am
54.95 EUR   +0.27%
01:41aOMV Q4/21 TRADING UPDATE : Key Performance Indicators
PU
01/05Sony looks to electric cars for its next big hit
RE
01/03Nord Stream 2 go-ahead could come in mid-2022 - Uniper CEO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OMV Q4/21 Trading Update: Key Performance Indicators

01/13/2022 | 01:41am EST
OMV Q4/21 Trading Update: Key Performance Indicators

This trading update provides provisional basic information on the economic environment as well as OMV's key performance indicators for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The OMV Group Report January - December and Q4 2021 will be published on February 3, 2022. The information contained in this trading update may be subject to change and may differ from the final numbers of the quarterly report.

Trading Update (PDF, 198,9 KB)
More on OMV's Quarterly Publications

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 32 394 M 37 054 M 37 054 M
Net income 2021 2 547 M 2 913 M 2 913 M
Net Debt 2021 6 415 M 7 338 M 7 338 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,60x
Yield 2021 3,65%
Capitalization 17 920 M 20 471 M 20 498 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 22 757
Free-Float -
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 54,80 €
Average target price 59,95 €
Spread / Average Target 9,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred Stern Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV AG9.71%20 471
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION16.26%302 065
CHEVRON CORPORATION8.50%246 686
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD3.69%211 545
BP PLC15.42%98 885
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.26%77 163