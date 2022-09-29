Advanced search
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
09:18 2022-09-29 am EDT
37.04 EUR   +0.91%
OMV Refinery Schwechat: No indication of sabotage – no investigations by the Directorate of State Protection and Intelligence Service

09/29/2022 | 09:04am EDT
OMV Refinery Schwechat: No indication of sabotage - no investigations by the Directorate of State Protection and Intelligence Service

Following several unsubstantiated media reports about an alleged act of sabotage at the Schwechat refinery in June 2022, OMV immediately contacted the Directorate of State Protection and Intelligence Service (DSN). It was made clear once again that during investigations into the cause of the accident by internal and external experts, no evidence of sabotage was found.

Accordingly, DSN has confirmed to OMV that there is no investigation.

Background

During the legally required water pressure test as part of the final work of the OMV Refinery Schwechat general overhaul, the crude oil distillation unit suffered substantial damage after a mechanical accident on June 3, 2022. This plant prepares most of the crude oil into its components and thus prepares it for further processing in the refinery. As a result, only 20% of the total refinery capacity could be used. OMV plans to return the Schwechat refinery to full operation in the first half of October.

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 13:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 55 356 M 53 381 M 53 381 M
Net income 2022 4 107 M 3 960 M 3 960 M
Net Debt 2022 2 306 M 2 224 M 2 224 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,71x
Yield 2022 6,81%
Capitalization 12 004 M 11 575 M 11 575 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 22 338
Free-Float 43,5%
Managers and Directors
Alfred Stern Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV AG-26.53%11 575
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION45.22%370 336
CHEVRON CORPORATION20.17%285 355
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-1.51%181 272
BP PLC31.89%86 812
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-8.82%67 115