  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. OMV AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMV   AT0000743059

OMV AG

(OMV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:19 2022-09-15 am EDT
39.32 EUR   -3.83%
06:00aOMV : Repair work in the Schwechat refinery
PU
09/14Ryanair Inks Sustainable Aviation Fuel Supply Deal with Austrian Energy Group OMV
MT
09/14OMV : and RYANAIR sign MoU to supply 160,000 tons Sustainable Aviation Fuel
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OMV : Repair work in the Schwechat refinery

09/15/2022 | 06:00am EDT
Update: Repair work in the Schwechat refinery

Repair work at the Schwechat refinery, following the incident in June this year, is progressing well and is on schedule. OMV is planning to start the commissioning and ramp-up phase of the refinery in the first half of October and will from then progressively supply the markets from Schwechat refinery production. Nevertheless, OMV will maintain the alternative supply system, which replaced the production restrictions at the Schwechat refinery during the repair, as an additional source of supply as long as needed. Thus, the markets can be supplied reliably, and the stocks can be replenished more quickly.

Disclaimer

OMV AG published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 09:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 60 462 M 60 462 M 60 462 M
Net income 2022 4 137 M 4 137 M 4 137 M
Net Debt 2022 2 478 M 2 478 M 2 478 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,99x
Yield 2022 6,11%
Capitalization 13 371 M 13 371 M 13 371 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 22 338
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart OMV AG
Duration : Period :
OMV AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OMV AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 40,88 €
Average target price 56,29 €
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfred Stern Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Florey Chief Financial Officer
Mark Garrett Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hölzl Head-Compliance
Alyazia Ali Saleh Al-Kuwaiti Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OMV AG-18.16%13 371
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION59.62%407 053
CHEVRON CORPORATION39.13%319 590
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.62%206 942
BP PLC39.88%99 603
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.65%71 530