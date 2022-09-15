OMV : Repair work in the Schwechat refinery

Repair work at the Schwechat refinery, following the incident in June this year, is progressing well and is on schedule. OMV is planning to start the commissioning and ramp-up phase of the refinery in the first half of October and will from then progressively supply the markets from Schwechat refinery production. Nevertheless, OMV will maintain the alternative supply system, which replaced the production restrictions at the Schwechat refinery during the repair, as an additional source of supply as long as needed. Thus, the markets can be supplied reliably, and the stocks can be replenished more quickly.