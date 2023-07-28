OMV Group Report January-June and Q2 2023
including condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of June 30, 2023Key Performance Indicators1 Group
- Clean CCS Operating Result lessened to EUR 1,179 mn due to a lower contribution from all business segments
- Clean CCS net income attributable to stockholders of the parent decreased to EUR 472 mn; clean CCS Earnings Per Share were EUR 1.44
- Cash flow from operating activities excluding net working capital effects declined to EUR -375 mn, mainly due to a less favorable market environment and significant tax payments
- Organic free cash flow totaled EUR -595 mn
- Clean CCS ROACE stood at 15%
- Total Recordable Injury Rate (TRIR) was 1.33
- Polyethylene indicator margin Europe declined to EUR 320/t, polypropylene indicator margin Europe decreased to EUR 372/t
- Polyolefin sales volumes decreased to 1.36 mn t
- OMV refining indicator margin Europe decreased to USD 7.6/bbl
- Fuels and other sales volumes Europe were higher at 4.02 mn t
- Production rose by 8 kboe/d to 353 kboe/d
- Production cost increased by 20% to USD 9.9/boe
- On July 14: OMV decides to pursue negotiations with ADNOC on a potential cooperation regarding their polyolefins businesses
- On July 5: Borealis completes the sale of its nitrogen business to AGROFERT
- On July 5: OMV secures additional gas transport capacities until 2028
- On June 30: Sale of OMV Slovenia to MOL Group closed
- On June 30: Borealis to acquire Rialti S.p.A., a leading European producer of recycled polypropylene compounds
- On June 28: OMV's plan for the Berling gas and condensate discovery approved by Norwegian authorities
- On June 21: OMV announces final investment decision taken by OMV Petrom for natural gas deep-water project Neptun Deep
- On June 20: Alfred Stern reappointed as CEO of OMV
- On June 14: OMV and Eavor join forces in geothermal technology
- On April 14: Mark Garrett to resign as OMV Supervisory Board Chairman at 2023 Annual General Meeting
- On April 3: Aker BP and OMV awarded licence for CO2 storage
1 Figures reflect the Q2/23 period; all comparisons described relate to the same quarter in the previous year except where otherwise mentioned.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
OMV AG published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 05:04:04 UTC.