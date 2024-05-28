Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of OMV AG on 28. Mai

2024

Agenda item 2a:

Resolutions on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit reported in the Financial Statements 2023 (Regular dividend).

Number of shares voting valid: 252,233,401

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,233,401

FOR-Votes

252,221,606 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

11,795 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 2b:

Resolutions on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit reported in the Financial Statements 2023 (Special dividend).

Number of shares voting valid: 252,234,991

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,234,991

FOR-Votes

251,696,767 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

538,224 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 3:

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2023.

Number of shares voting valid: 252,148,153

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.05 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,148,153

FOR-Votes

251,613,238 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

534,915 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

86,838 votes.

Agenda item 4:

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2023.

Number of shares voting valid: 252,149,416

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.05 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,149,416

FOR-Votes

251,797,465 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

351,951 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

85,575 votes.

Agenda item 5:

Election of the auditor and Group auditor as well as (if applicable) the auditor of the sustainability reporting for the financial year 2024.

Number of shares voting valid: 252,234,991

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,234,991

FOR-Votes

250,267,206 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

1,967,785 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 6:

Resolution on the Remuneration Report for the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 251,252,235

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.77 %

Total number of valid votes: 251,252,235

FOR-Votes

242,687,659 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

8,564,576 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

982,641 votes.

Agenda item 7:

Resolution on the Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 252,234,051

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,234,051

FOR-Votes

251,775,247 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

458,804 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

825 votes.

Agenda item 8:

Resolution on the remuneration for the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2024.

Number of shares voting valid: 252,228,950

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,228,950

FOR-Votes

251,811,700 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

417,250 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

5,925 votes.

Agenda item 9a:

Resolutions on the Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Number of shares voting valid: 251,963,416

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.99 %

Total number of valid votes: 251,963,416

FOR-Votes

245,249,491 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

6,713,925 votes.

ABSTENTIONS 271,459 votes.

Agenda item 9b:

Resolutions on the Equity Deferral.

Number of shares voting valid: 252,234,050

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,234,050

FOR-Votes

251,624,712 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

609,338 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

825 votes.

Agenda item 10a:

Election of Dorothee A. Deuring to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 252,225,067

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,225,067

FOR-Votes

252,135,960 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

89,107 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

9,808 votes.

Agenda item 10b:

Election of Patrick Lammers to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 252,146,651

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.04 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,146,651

FOR-Votes

246,644,888 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

5,501,763 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

88,224 votes.

Agenda item 10c:

Election of Khaled Salmeen to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 252,140,548

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.04 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,140,548

FOR-Votes

236,840,047 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

15,300,501 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

94,327 votes.

Agenda item 10d:

Election of Khaled Al Zaabi to the Supervisory Board.

Number of shares voting valid: 252,149,093

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.05 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,149,093

FOR-Votes

243,238,038 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

8,911,055 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

85,782 votes.

Agenda item 11a:

Resolution on the amendments of the Articles of Association in Art. 2 A. (2) and (10) (objects of the Company).

Number of shares voting valid: 252,234,875

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,234,875

FOR-Votes

252,225,892 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

8,983 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

0 votes.

Agenda item 11b:

Resolution on the amendments of the Articles of Association in Art. 21 (virtual/hybrid general meeting).

Number of shares voting valid: 252,227,015

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,227,015

FOR-Votes

240,116,518 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

12,110,497 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

7,860 votes.

Agenda item 11c:

Resolution on the amendments of the Articles of Association in Art. 11 (2), Art. 12 (1), Art. 16 (1), (2) and (4), Art. 18 (2), Art. 27 (6), Art. 28 (2) und Art. 29 (other amendments).

Number of shares voting valid: 252,234,815

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,234,815

FOR-Votes

252,221,202 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

13,613 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

60 votes.

Agenda item 12:

Resolution on the authorization of the Executive Board to repurchase shares in the company in accordance with Section 65 para 1 number 8 Austrian Stock Corporation Act as well as on the authorization of the Executive Board to cancel shares and of the Supervisory Board to adopt the amendments to the Articles of Association resulting from such cancellation as well as revocation of the respective existing authorization granted by resolution in the General Meeting of May 31, 2023.

Number of shares voting valid: 252,195,209

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.06 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,195,209

FOR-Votes

250,800,135 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

1,395,074 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

39,666 votes.

