Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of OMV AG on 28. Mai
2024
Agenda item 2a:
Resolutions on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit reported in the Financial Statements 2023 (Regular dividend).
Number of shares voting valid: 252,233,401
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %
Total number of valid votes: 252,233,401
FOR-Votes
252,221,606 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
11,795 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 2b:
Resolutions on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit reported in the Financial Statements 2023 (Special dividend).
Number of shares voting valid: 252,234,991
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %
Total number of valid votes: 252,234,991
FOR-Votes
251,696,767 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
538,224 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 3:
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2023.
Number of shares voting valid: 252,148,153
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.05 %
Total number of valid votes: 252,148,153
FOR-Votes
251,613,238 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
534,915 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
86,838 votes.
Agenda item 4:
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2023.
Number of shares voting valid: 252,149,416
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.05 %
Total number of valid votes: 252,149,416
FOR-Votes
251,797,465 votes.
Page 1 of 4
AGAINST-Votes
351,951 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
85,575 votes.
Agenda item 5:
Election of the auditor and Group auditor as well as (if applicable) the auditor of the sustainability reporting for the financial year 2024.
Number of shares voting valid: 252,234,991
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %
Total number of valid votes: 252,234,991
FOR-Votes
250,267,206 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
1,967,785 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 6:
Resolution on the Remuneration Report for the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 251,252,235
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.77 %
Total number of valid votes: 251,252,235
FOR-Votes
242,687,659 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
8,564,576 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
982,641 votes.
Agenda item 7:
Resolution on the Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 252,234,051
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %
Total number of valid votes: 252,234,051
FOR-Votes
251,775,247 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
458,804 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
825 votes.
Agenda item 8:
Resolution on the remuneration for the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2024.
Number of shares voting valid: 252,228,950
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %
Total number of valid votes: 252,228,950
FOR-Votes
251,811,700 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
417,250 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
5,925 votes.
Agenda item 9a:
Resolutions on the Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).
Number of shares voting valid: 251,963,416
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 76.99 %
Total number of valid votes: 251,963,416
FOR-Votes
245,249,491 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
6,713,925 votes.
Page 2 of 4
ABSTENTIONS 271,459 votes.
Agenda item 9b:
Resolutions on the Equity Deferral.
Number of shares voting valid: 252,234,050
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %
Total number of valid votes: 252,234,050
FOR-Votes
251,624,712 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
609,338 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
825 votes.
Agenda item 10a:
Election of Dorothee A. Deuring to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 252,225,067
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %
Total number of valid votes: 252,225,067
FOR-Votes
252,135,960 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
89,107 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
9,808 votes.
Agenda item 10b:
Election of Patrick Lammers to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 252,146,651
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.04 %
Total number of valid votes: 252,146,651
FOR-Votes
246,644,888 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
5,501,763 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
88,224 votes.
Agenda item 10c:
Election of Khaled Salmeen to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 252,140,548
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.04 %
Total number of valid votes: 252,140,548
FOR-Votes
236,840,047 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
15,300,501 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
94,327 votes.
Agenda item 10d:
Election of Khaled Al Zaabi to the Supervisory Board.
Number of shares voting valid: 252,149,093
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.05 %
Total number of valid votes: 252,149,093
FOR-Votes
243,238,038 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
8,911,055 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
85,782 votes.
Page 3 of 4
Agenda item 11a:
Resolution on the amendments of the Articles of Association in Art. 2 A. (2) and (10) (objects of the Company).
Number of shares voting valid: 252,234,875
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %
Total number of valid votes: 252,234,875
FOR-Votes
252,225,892 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
8,983 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
0 votes.
Agenda item 11b:
Resolution on the amendments of the Articles of Association in Art. 21 (virtual/hybrid general meeting).
Number of shares voting valid: 252,227,015
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %
Total number of valid votes: 252,227,015
FOR-Votes
240,116,518 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
12,110,497 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
7,860 votes.
Agenda item 11c:
Resolution on the amendments of the Articles of Association in Art. 11 (2), Art. 12 (1), Art. 16 (1), (2) and (4), Art. 18 (2), Art. 27 (6), Art. 28 (2) und Art. 29 (other amendments).
Number of shares voting valid: 252,234,815
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %
Total number of valid votes: 252,234,815
FOR-Votes
252,221,202 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
13,613 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
60 votes.
Agenda item 12:
Resolution on the authorization of the Executive Board to repurchase shares in the company in accordance with Section 65 para 1 number 8 Austrian Stock Corporation Act as well as on the authorization of the Executive Board to cancel shares and of the Supervisory Board to adopt the amendments to the Articles of Association resulting from such cancellation as well as revocation of the respective existing authorization granted by resolution in the General Meeting of May 31, 2023.
Number of shares voting valid: 252,195,209
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.06 %
Total number of valid votes: 252,195,209
FOR-Votes
250,800,135 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
1,395,074 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
39,666 votes.
Page 4 of 4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
OMV AG published this content on 28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 18:57:09 UTC.