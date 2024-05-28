Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of OMV AG on 28. Mai

2024

Agenda item 2a:

Resolutions on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit reported in the Financial Statements 2023 (Regular dividend).

Number of shares voting valid: 252,233,401

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,233,401

FOR-Votes 252,221,606 votes. AGAINST-Votes 11,795 votes. ABSTENTIONS 0 votes.

Agenda item 2b:

Resolutions on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit reported in the Financial Statements 2023 (Special dividend).

Number of shares voting valid: 252,234,991

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.07 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,234,991

FOR-Votes 251,696,767 votes. AGAINST-Votes 538,224 votes. ABSTENTIONS 0 votes.

Agenda item 3:

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2023.

Number of shares voting valid: 252,148,153

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.05 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,148,153

FOR-Votes 251,613,238 votes. AGAINST-Votes 534,915 votes. ABSTENTIONS 86,838 votes.

Agenda item 4:

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2023.

Number of shares voting valid: 252,149,416

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.05 %

Total number of valid votes: 252,149,416